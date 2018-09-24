Girls swimming Northstars, Warriors take defeats

An active week for the area’s high school girls swim teams included Cicero-North Syracuse attempting to sweep Christian Brothers Academy and Jamesville-DeWitt the way Fayetteville-Manlius did the week before.

C-NS took care of the first half of its task against CBA last Tuesday at the Le Moyne College pool they both use, gaining points to overcome losses in individual races and, in the final event, clinching a 98-88 victory over the Brothers.

Up by four points with that single race left, the Northstars turned to Brooke Fedi, Bryn Myers, Grace Devinney and Brittany Wood, who in the 400-yard freestyle relay broke the four-minute mark and, in 3:59.82, held off CBA’s 4:03.34.

Already, Fedi had won a tough 200 individual medley, going 2:18.15 to beat out Lauren Kelly (2:19.91) for the top spot, with Alayna Harbaugh going 1:10.40 for first place in the 100 butterfly. In the 100 breaststroke, Fedi was second in 1:11.31 to Kelly’s 1:10.27.

Pivotal points were picked up in diving, where C-NS went 1-2. Madeline Thorne earned 229.60 points, just ahead of Kaitlyn Carroll, who was second with 214.60 points.

Devinney got second-place finishes in the 200 freestyle (2:07.60) and 500 freestyle (5:51.82), with Alyson McRobbie swimming the 100 backstroke in 1:08.58, just behind the 1:08.13 from CBA’s Ally Howard.

Myers went 58.96 seconds in the 100 freestyle behind the Brothers’ Kaitlyn Bushnell (58.20) and paired with Devinney, Kamryn Lenning and Kaitlyn Carroll to finish second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:53.07. Carroll, Fedi, McRobbie and Jeanne Vinette were second in the 200 medley relay in 2:07.22.

It wasn’t as close when C-NS took on J-D, with the Red Rams winning most of the individual races and clinching things early as it beat the Northstars 95-89.

Claiming just three events, C-NS had Fedi go 2:18.33 to edge J-D’s Gwen Lister (2:19.24) in the 200 IM, while Devinney needed 1:07.86 to hold off the Rams’ Emily Ninestein (1:08.33) in the 100 backstroke.

Carroll took her turn atop the diving standings as, with 195.50 points, she beat Thorne’s 185.35 point total and Carly Tolhurst got third place with 155.55 points.

Sawyer Parker and Emma Galletta each won two races for J-D, with Parker going 2:05.87 to take the 200 freestyle before she claimed the 100 freestyle in 58.26 seconds. Galletta won the 50 freestyle in 26.36 seconds and cruise to first place in the 100 butterfly in 1:05.44.

Liverpool faced Auburn last Wednesday night, with the Maroons prevailing 83-81 over the Warriors.

Not since 2011 had Auburn beaten Liverpool, and with the two sides 75-75 with one race left, the Maroons’ quartet of Abby Smith, Meghan Giannotta, Ellie Fraher and Izabella Diallo won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:10.55 to the Warriors’ 4:13 flat to take the team event.

Before that, Sophia Russo and Delaney Gellert had each won twice for Liverpool, Russo taking the 200 freestyle (2:12.64) and 500 freestyle (5:57.02). Natalie Petit was second in the latter race in 6:00.30.

As for Gellert, she had needed 1:07.58 for first place in the 100 butterfly, and then beat the field in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.29.

Jaida Fox was second in the 200 IM in 2:32.48, while Jessica Testone took second in the 100 freestyle (59.44 seconds) and Megan Winn was second in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.10. Auburn got two wins apiece from Maura Moochler (50 and 100 freestyle) and Claire Alexander (200 IM and 100 backstroke).

