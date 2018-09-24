Girls soccer Northstars, Warriors topped by B’ville

Twice in a span of three nights, girls soccer teams at Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool had an opportunity to challenge the reigning state Class AA champions from Baldwinsville on their respective home fields.

C-NS went first, and put up a tremendous effort at Archie Hall Stadium last Tuesday, leading for a while until a mid-game shift and a whole lot of bad fortune struck in a 2-1 defeat to the Bees.

It seemed like the Northstars had caught B’ville at the perfect time, since the Bees had several defensive starters out, leading to all kinds of early confusion as C-NS attacked from the outset.

Midway through the first half, Ashlyn Slate, taking a pass from Morgan Siechen, ripped a right-footed shot into the top left corner of the net to give the Northstars a 1-0 lead.

Siechen nearly scored again nine minutes later, her shot banging off the crossbar, and C-NS, by inches, missed a great chance at a two-goal margin.

Instead, with 2:40 left in the half, a handball inside its own 18-yard box gave B’ville a penalty kick that Kelsey Delola converted. Then, 41 seconds into the second half, Hannah Mimas made a long sprint, worked around a defender and hit a low shot past Olivia Haven.

C-NS’s defense settled down from there and was quite effective in denying the Bees other opportunities. And it picked up the pressure late, its best chance coming with 8:20 to play on a free kick by Siechen that B’ville goalie Jenna Boutilier grabbed.

Now it was Liverpool’s turn, the first time it had played B’ville since last October’s Section III Class AA final, though a whole lot had changed since that game, as was evident by the Bees putting away the Warriors 6-0.

Unlike with C-NS, B’ville got on the board quickly against Liverpool with Mimas scoring 5:19 into the game. Gillian Gipe added a goal and Simone Neivel made it 3-0 less than two minutes before the break.

Mimas and Neivel both would add goals in the second half, with Delola finding the net on a penalty kick in between.

Liverpool had traveled to West Genesee last Tuesday and dropped a tough 1-0 decision to the Wildcats.

This was the “More Than a Game” event at Wildcat Soccer Stadium, raising funds for the Upstate Cancer Center at Golisano Children’s Hospital. Each team wore special jerseys – pink for WG, white for Liverpool.

Katie McManus earned an unassisted goal in the first half, and the Wildcats had plenty of other chances, too, only to get turned away as Liverpool goalie Megan Merrifield made 12 saves.

This meant that WG’s defense had to spend a long time protecting a slim lead – but it did so, limiting the Warriors to seven shots, all stopped by Caitlin Mills.

As Liverpool got handled by B’ville, C-NS had an even more frustrating night against unbeaten, state Class B no. 2-ranked Marcellus, unleashing a barrage on the Mustangs, yet still having to take a 1-0 defeat.

One of the few times Marcellus put together an attack came in the first half, but it led to a goal as Anna Vetsch, taking a pass from Sarah Hutchings, drove in up the middle and shot it past Haven.

For the most part, though, the Northstars were on the attack. It peppered Marcellus with 41 shots, and enough were on target for Mustangs goalie Kendall Koloski to make 15 saves, one of them on a penalty kick.

After all this, C-NS was glad to find some success in Saturday’s game against East Syracuse Minoa, prevailing 2-0 when Marissa Bukowski scored once in each half, Slate adding an assist.

C-NS meets Liverpool Wednesday night at LHS Stadium, with the Warriors dealing with CBA Monday and Rochester Aquinas Friday as the Northstars face Fayetteville-Manlius on Saturday afternoon.

