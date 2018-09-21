 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

WG, Marcellus cross country gains sweeps

Sep 21, 2018 Eagle Observer, High School

During a full slate of high school cross country races, West Genesee and Marcellus both gained sweeps last Wednesday – the Mustangs against Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, the Wildcats against Syracuse East.

With its no. 17 state Class A ranking, the West Genesee girls won 15-50 over Syracuse East, with Faith Knox going 20 minutes, 56.9 seconds on the Camillus Middle School course to take individual honors.

Hannah Craybas was second in 21:25.6, while Mia Mitchell (21:46.2) beat out Liz Morey (21:47.2) for third place. Kendall Dombroske was fifth in 22:33 flat ahead of Abby Kuppinger (22:43.4), Emma Farmer (23:02.3), Emily Huttar (23:15.7), Mikeayla DeJesus (23:56.3) and Emma Lounsbery (24.42.0).

For the WG boys team as it beat Syracuse East 15-49, Matt Bartolotta was victorious in 18:30.6 as Luke Mullane was second in 18:50.1, edging Graye Mehl (18:51.8) for that spot as Joe Parisi was fourth in 18:54.6.

James Alberts finished fifth in 19:10.3 as Nick Mulderig (19:24.4) got sixth place. Mark Salanger, in 20:07.6, was ahead of Matt McMahon (20:15.5) and Chris Cuttler (20:22.3).

The Marcellus girls swept the top spots as Maggie Strempel, in a time of 24:17, edged out Madeline Caron (24:18) at the front, with Brielle McShane third in 24:24.

Carolyn Carlic got fourth place in 24:52 and Violet Grieb (24:53) was fifth in front of Virginia Lucchetti (25:16), Alyssa McShane (25:37) and Carley Frajda (27:53).

For the Marcellus boys (no. 19 in the state Class C rankings)  against APW, Nick Roseboom won in 18:32, with Aiden Shea (18:52) and Gabriel Hoag (19:11) completing a top-three sweep.

Kyle Stottler made it to fifth place in 19:49, and more Mustangs followed as Charles Donovan was sixth in 20:02 ahead of Kevin Huss (20:18), Aiden Stasik (20:47), Riley LaFrance (21:08) and Jaiden Capozzi (22:05). Westhill, despite its no. 13 state Class C ranking, lost a close 25-30 race to unranked Chittenango in girls action last Wednesday afternoon. Liz Kessler finished in 21:59, second to the 21:11 from the Bears’ McKenzie Dombroski.

Haylei Coolican finished in 22:22 and Kendra MacCaull in 23:09, but they trailed Chittenango’s Chelsea Lamphere (22:06) and McKayla Capeling (22:12), and the Bears’ Brooke Price (23:19) and Kiara Waite (23:26) were just ahead of the Warriors’ duo of Kylie Nowicki (23:32) and Katherine Evans (23:40).

But the Westhill boys defeated Chittenango 23-34 as Dan Washburn won the individual race in 17:32, nearly half a minute clear of the Bears’ Ersilio Cerminaro (18:00) in second place.

Jacob Fricano, who finished fourth in 18:27, led a group of four Warriors as Brendan Rewakowski (18:28) was right behind Fricano, with Mike Ferrara sixth in 18:47 and Angelo Carr seventh in 19:01. Jacob Roberts got 10th place in 19:26.

Jordan-Elbridge had run Sept. 12 against Weedsport and Cato-Meridian, with the girls taking narrow defeats – 25-32 to the Blue Devils, 26-29 to the Warriors.

A week later, in its OHSL Liberty National division opener against visiting Skaneateles, J-E again was close and, again, took losses – 25-30 on the girls side, 24-31 on the boys side.

In the boys race, J-E’s Sean Dristle finished in 16:57, behind only the Lakers’ Caleb Bender (16:21). Kenney Williams was fifth in 17:36 and Derek Quigley was sixth in 17:42, with Logan Kinney eighth (17:53) and Lee Jewell 10th in 18:17

The J-E girls had Hannah Fitcher second in 21:38, just ahead of Vasianna Klock (21:40) as Skaneateles saw Georgia McSwain prevail in 20:14. Then the Lakers took four of the next five spots, with only Madison Daly (22 minutes flat) interrupting for the Eagles in sixth place  as Ireland Hill (24:10) beat out Kendall Shaw (24:11) for ninth place.

Solvay was swept by Homer last Wednesday in a pair of 15-50 decisions. Still, Luke Dwyer finished fourth for the boys Bearcats with a time of 20:12, while Max Melnyk was fifth in 20:31 and Ryan Trendell (21:58) was seventh.

Comment on this Story

F-M cross country set for Liverpool showdown

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill