Skaneateles girls volleyball sweeps Bishop Ludden, SAS

Having endured a tough opening stretch, the Skaneateles girls volleyball team emerged from it with more confidence, especially after a solid performance in the Sept. 15 Marcellus Tournament.

In its first match after that effort, the Lakers, hosting Bishop Ludden last Tuesday, proved quite steady in a sweep of the Gaelic Knights, claiming the first and third sets by equal 25-20 margins, with a 25-18 second set in between.

Maeve Canty produced seven of Skaneateles’ 17 aces, part of a superb all-around effort that included nine kills and 10 digs, each of which led the Lakers, to go with four assists.

Lily Delasin earned 16 assists, adding four kills and two aces. Jessica Patalino had six kills and seven digs as Hannah Blowers finished ith three kills.

Lily Simmons (five digs) and Zoe Franciamone (four digs) each got two aces. Kristen Henry contributed three digs. For Ludden, Aurora Deshaies had eight kills and seven digs, with Sarah Morrell getting 11 assists, Emma Catalano 10 digs and Madison Prowak eight digs.

Skaneateles also handled Syracuse Academy of Science Thursday night. After taking the first set 25-14, the Lakers trailed the Atoms 10-8 in the second, but then closed on a 17-3 run to win that set 25-13.

Much the same thing happened in the third set, SAS leaping in front 16-11, but after a timeout Skaneateles quickly pulled even, 17-17, and went on to win the set 25-20 to sweep the match. As a team, the Lakers got 26 aces, seven of them from Canty, whose five kills matched Patalino’s total.

For her part, Patalino had four aces, as did Franciamone and Delasin, with Delasin getting 11 assists as Emma Keady had four assists, three aces and two kills. Simmons got four digs as she and Cassie Collins both earned two aces.

At 6-2 on the season, Skaneateles visits Homer on Tuesday and Hannibal on Wednesday night to close out its September slate.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story