Skaneateles girls swimmers beat Holland Patent

The Skaneateles girls swim team improved its record to 2-2 Thursday night, relying on plenty of contributors to overpower the Holland Patent Golden Knights in a 99-82 victory at the Community Center YMCA.

To get it going, the Lakers had the quartet of Grace King, Alice Spaulding, Lili Winkelman and Elizabeth Springer post a top time of two minutes, 8.61 seconds in the 200-yard medley relay.

Much later, in the 200 freestyle relay, King and Springer returned, joined by Lily Buchholz and Rory Comer as Skaneateles grabbed first place in 1:51.49. Buccholz, Winkelman, Comer and Spaulding went 4:11.33 in the 200 freestyle relay.

As to individual races, King earned first place in the 200 individual medley in 2:36.39, holding off HP’s Arianna Lange (2:37.44), while also finishing second (1:11.16) to Lang (1:09.71) in the 100 backstroke.

Buchholz had her lone victory in the 500 freestyle, where she tore to a time of 5:39.68. Spaulding earned first place in the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.75.

Comer was second in the 50 freestyle in 28.18 seconds and also was runner-up in the 100 freestyle in 1:02.83, with Winkelman second in the 200 freestyle in 2:32.81.

Carlee Pitman, with 161.90 points, finished second in diving, just ahead of Lexis Cottrill (161.25 points) as Spaulding was fourth with 155.35 points and the Golden Knights’ Erin Shivas (175.60 points) prevailed.

Twice, the Lakers are on the road next week, visiting Liverpool Tuesday and going to Baldwinsville Thursday night.

