Skaneateles girls soccer routs APW, Jordan-Elbridge

For all of the good things it had done early this season, the Skaneateles girls soccer team still had lots of things it needed to improve.

One of them was to get more possession of the ball, something that was a problem for the Lakers on Sept. 15 as it surrendered a ton of chances to state Class B no. 2-ranked Marcellus and needed 19 saves from goalie Grace Kush to keep the margin 2-0.

Such stress was not on display in last Monday’s game against Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, though, as Skaneateles controlled matters and earned a 7-0 victory over the Rebels.

Five of those goals came in the first half, and ultimately five different Lakers would convert, led by Ryley Pas’cal, who found the net twice and added an assist.

Grace Dower had two assists to go with her lone goal as Tess Peterson had one goal and one assist. Fallon Lynn and Sarah Bailey joined in with goals as the Lakers ultimately took 23 shots.

Thursday’s game at Jordan-Elbridge gave the Lakers’ offense another chance to put its skills on display, and it did so, getting to double digits in a 10-0 romp over the Eagles.

Not only did the attack produce a lot, it spread things around as nine different Skaneateles players would earn a goal, with only Sarah Bailey finding the net twice.

Pas’cal, Peterson and Grace Dower each had one goal and one assist, while Grace Bailey, Graeson Landsberg, Katie Olsen and Angelina Reese put in goals, too. Riley Borgan and Lyda Buck chimed in with assists.

These lopsided wins improved the Lakers’ record to 5-3 as it hit the midway point of the regular season. After going to Mexico Monday, Skaneateles hosts Christian Brothers Academy Wednesday at Hyatt Stadium.

