B’ville gymnastics earns win over RFA

Lauren Addario and Kaye Lawton led the way for the Baldwinsville girls gymnastics team as it earned its first victory of the season last Monday night, taming Rome Free Academy 124.05-98.2.

Posting the two highest individual scores in any event, Addario had an 8.5 routine on floor exercise and also put up an 8.4 on the vault, winning both events.

However, it was Lawton leading the all-around standings with 30.3 points. That included a 7.8 on the floor, 7.6 on balance beam and 7.1 on uneven bars.

Madison Brooks and Danielle Marsell each scored 8.15 on the vault, with Abbie Donahue prevailing on uneven bars with an 8.2, edging Brooks’ 8.1. On balance beam, Brooks’ 7.7 routine edged Lawton for the top spot as Madison Passante scored 7.5 on the floor.

Three nights later, B’ville took on Central Square. Here, the Bees and Redhawks each finished with 126.5 points.

Brooks won the uneven bars with a 7.9 routine, while Lawton improved her all-around total to 31.9 points, tying Brooks and two others for first on the vault with 8.4 and matching Brooks’ 8.7 on the beam.

Lauren McIlroy contributed an 8.4 floor routine, putting her second behind Central Square’s Sage Wolfe (8.4) as Wolfe took all-around honors with 33.6 points, her best score a 9.0 on the beam.

Two more meets would take place early this week, B’ville facing East Syracuse Minoa/Liverpool/Chittenango and then going to New Hartford for a three-team competition with Utica Proctor.

A week earlier, the Bees had to confront Whitesboro, where it took a 128-113 defeat to the Warriors.

Donahue scored an 8.05 on the vault, not far from the top score of 8.2 by Whitesboro’s Payton Smith. Also, Smith had the top all-around score of 33.5 as Taylor Bushey got a 9.4 on balance beam and 9.3 on uneven bars.

