Caz Girls cross country team races well at ES-M

Claire Braaten (right, 5th overall for the team) leads Eleanor Wester and Mary Williams during the ES-M Invitational. The trio finished in a tight pack to help the Lakers to 9th place among 33 teams at the meet. (submitted photo)

The Cazenovia girls varsity cross country team turned in another strong performance in their second race of the season. The Lakers finished 9th overall among 33 teams competing at the East Syracuse-Minoa Invitational and were first among Class C teams from Central New York. Class A powers Brighton (Rochester area) and C-NS finished first and second in the race.

Isla Stover led Cazenovia for the second week in a row, completing the 5,000 meter course in 22:09 to earn 28th place overall with a faster speed rating than week one despite hot conditions and a soft, muddy course. Molly Hart was second for the Lakers (23:27, 46th place) with Finlay Stover (24:09, 60th) in third for the team in her best race of the season.

Veteran Clara Rowles took fourth for the squad (24:14, 62nd) while Claire Braaten rounded out the Laker scoring positions with a 25:24, 82nd place effort. Eleanor Wester (25:25) and Mary Williams (25:42) also raced well to claim the sixth and seventh positions for the team.

Jackie Gamlen ran her best race of the season to lead Cazenovia to a fifth place finish among 14 teams in the JV event with Mia Chesbrough, Emma Steinberg, Eva Gagnon and Maggie Rowles also scoring for the Lakers in that race.

Cazenovia will open its league season this Wednesday, Sept 19 as the host Hannibal at their Fenner Road course. Later in the week, the Lakers will travel to the Baldwinsville Invitational on Sept 22.

