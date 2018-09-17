Girls soccer Spartans give Vollmer 100th win

East Syracuse Minoa girls soccer players congratulate head coach Jaime Vollmer on her 100th career victory, attained last Thursday when the Spartans defeated Oswego 2-0.

When she took over as the head coach of the East Syracuse Minoa girls soccer team, Jaime Vollmer faced quite a task, having replaced Spartans coaching legend Milt Valerio.

But Vollmer has kept the Spartans in good form during her tenure, and on Thursday night she picked up her 100th coaching victory when ESM shut out Oswego 2-0.

Things were quiet until the second half, when Franchesca Polcaro took over, netting one goal and assisting on Bella Pickard’s tally. Between them, Alana Day and Isabelle Chavoustie stopped all four shots they faced as Buccaneers goalie Aaliyah Maldonado recorded nine saves.

ESM was the lone local side to play last Monday, taking on Syracuse and cruising to a 4-0 victory that was no. 99 in Vollmer’s column.

Leading a well-balanced Spartans attack, Polcaro put in a goal and assisted on two others. Abby Hudgins, Hailey Cwikla and Gianna Coccagnia also converted, with Pickard contributing an assist.

ESM’s neighbors from Bishop Grimes were unbeaten going into last Wednesday’s clash with Bishop Ludden, and stayed that way, defending its home field and edging the Gaelic Knights 1-0.

Both sides had a fair amount of runs during the game, yet it stayed scoreless until Jenna Sloan scored in the second half to put the Cobras in front. Grimes’ defense protected that slim margin, Caroline Wilkinson stopping all eight shots she faced.

Then, on Friday, Grimes roared past Cato-Meridian 6-0 as Abby Tweedale scored twice, with single goals going to Sloan, Jaida Addley, Rhonee Shea Pal and Katherine Murphy. Julia Gnade joined Addley, Sloan and Shea Pal in the assist column.

Back on Wednesday, but Manlius-Pebble Hill lost 1-0 to Fabius-Pompey. Trojans goalie Hannah Warren had 11 saves, only allowing Ashley Osborn’s late goal, assisted by Maddy Haaf, that put the Falcons in front.

