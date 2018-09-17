F-M girls swimmers sweep past CBA, J-D

In two local showdowns, the Fayetteville-Manlius girls swim team turned back Christian Brothers Academy and Jamesville-DeWitt to lock up local bragging rights.

First, it was the Hornets against CBA, and in this instance the score did not reflect the actual results, for while the Hornets prevailed 93-84, it actually had built a 93-46 lead to clinch matters early.

It started with Emma Luttrell, Katie Ottaviano, Addie Anshel and Cara Campell claiming a 200-yard medley thriller, going one minute, 59.08 seconds to edge CBA’s Lauren Kelly, Darien Tompkins, Ally Howard and Kathryn Nardella (1:59.10) by two-hundredths of a second.

Campell went from there to two individual titles, going 25.87 seconds in the 50 freestyle as, again the margin over Kelly (25.89) was two-hundredths of a second. In 57.45 seconds, Campell pulled away from CBA’s Kaitlyn Bushnell (59.09) in the 100 freestyle.

Hannah Kellogg, in a time of 2:04.42, led a 1-2-3 sweep with Meghan Seidberg (2:10.93) and Michelle Sipple (2:12.93) in the 200 freestyle as Lindsay Mathews, in 5:42.41, beat out Seidberg (5:50.34) in the 500 freestyle.

Antshel posted the fastest 100 backstroke time of 1:06.77 after the points were counted and, with Kellogg, Sipple and Sasha Brown, went 1:46.02 in the 200 freestyle relay, just ahead of the 1:46.51 from CBA’s quartet of Tompkins, Kelly, Bushnell and Katelyn Wendt.

The Brothers did get a couple of individual titles as Tompkins edged Mathews, 2:19.91 to 2:20.14, in the 200 individual medley and Kelly won the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.08.

However, the Hornets had Alessandra Manicone win the diving event with 184.60 points as Kellogg, Brown, Luttrell and Mathews roared to a time of 3:56.48 in the 400 freestyle relay.

Three days later, F-M met J-D, and again the overwhelming depth of the Hornets proved too much in a 95-83 win.

Luttrell played a central role, going 2:03.34 to beat J-D’s Sawyer Parker (2:05.15) in the 200 freestyle and then, in the 100 butterfly, claiming a thriller in 1:04.01, edging the Red Rams’ Emma Galletta (1:04.17) at the wire.

Campell held off Galletta, 26.12 seconds to 26.46, in the 50 freestyle before taking the 100 freestyle in 56.90 seconds as Parker (57.59) was second.

Mathews needed 2:18.70 to win a close 200 IM over J-D’s Amelia Hesler (2:19.42), but Hesler did take the 500 freestyle in 5:33.41 to Mathews’ 5:38.31. Antshel had the quickest 100 backstroke time of 1:05.36.

F-M also swept the top three spots in diving, Manicone winning with 222.60 points ahead of Noelle Anthis (176.60) and Meaghan Maloney (165.90), and claimed two of three relays.

Mathews, Brown, Morgan Kingsley and Mairead Egan went 1:58.99 to take the 200 medley relay over another F-M side that went 1:59.03, while Kellogg, Campell, Brown and Sipple went 1:46.20 in the 200 freestyle relay.

Galletta, Hesler, Parker and Julia Antoine went 1:46.25 in that same 200 freestyle relay, five-hundredths of a second behind the Hornets, before Gwen Lister won the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.01. Galletta, Parker, Hesler and Lister won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:48.27.

CBA had opened its season Sept. 6 at Mexico, the meet close until a trio of race wins late in the meet allowed the Brothers to beat the Tigers 92-78.

The score was 55-55 going into the 200 freestyle relay, but Bushnell, Kelly, Wendt and Emily Ball won in 1:49.95. Right after, Tompkins was victorious in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.32, with Kelly (1:08.90) and Annah Nizar (1:19.96) going 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke/

Tompkins had already tore through the 100 butterfly in 59.24 seconds, and had paired with Kelly, Bushnell and Alyssa Nicita to win the 200 medley relay in 1:55.90.

Bushnell swept the sprints, taking the 50 freestyle in 26.27 seconds and needing 58.34 seconds to prevail in the 100 freestyle, while Kelly claimed the 200 IM in 2:18.50.

After the loss to F-M, CBA turned around and beat Baldwinsville 53-40 on Friday, with Tompkins taking the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Bushnell swept the 50 and 100 freestyle sprints as Kelly (500 freestyle), Nizar (200 IM) and Ally Howard (100 backstroke) also earned individual titles.

