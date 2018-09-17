Chittenango golfers involved in rare match tie

While it is unlikely, a high school golf match can end with both sides holding the same score once all five individual rounds are added up.

Chittenango went through this in last Wednesday’s match against LaFayette at Orchard Valley Golf Club, with both the Bears and Lancers ending up on the 230 number.

Individually, LaFayette’s Thomas Long, with a 39, was one ahead of Chittenango’s Tyrus Kelly. Brad Randall had a 43 and Tanner Smith added a 44 for the Bears as Nelson Jones got a 46 for the Lancers.

Moving on from that, Chittenango met Tully on Friday at Vesper Hills, and here it would wish for the same result as the LaFayette match as it lost, 224-241, to the Black Knights.

Kelly’s 44 situated him in third place behind Tully teammates Logan Bedford (40) and Ryan Shute (42). Randall, with a 46, beat out Tyler Mosacrito (47) for fifth place behind the Black Knights’ Steve Coffin (45) as Nick Callahan put up a 51 and Smith posted 53.

Cazenovia played its first match in a week Friday against Homer at Cazenovia Country Club, where the Lakers could not quite keep up with the Trojans in a 229-236 defeat.

Of the top five individual rounds, only Alex Moesch represented Cazenovia, shooting a 44, one behind Homer’s Cooper Withey (43), while the Trojans’ Mitch Riter tied Moesch for second place ahead of Ryan Cough (46) and Andrew Hage (47).

Elsewhere for the Lakers, Max Beam finished with a 48 as Will Fitzgerald put together a 49 and Chris Kelly shot a 57. Bridget Pocaro clinched it for Homer with a 49.

During this week’s action, Homer and Westhill visit Cazenovia, with a trip to Drumlins to face CBA in between those matches and then Friday’s match with Chittenango, this coming after the Bears met Homer, Phoenix and Skaneateles earlier in the week.

