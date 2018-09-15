Football Bees fall to West Genesee, 35-0

Sep 15, 2018 Phil Blackwell Baldwinsville Messenger, High School
Baldwinsville tight end Alex Hiltbrand is wrapped up by West Genesee's Malin White (9) in Friday night's game, where the Bees lost, 35-0, to the Wildcats.
What the Baldwinsville football team hoped for was that the deep struggles it faced early in the 2018 season did not transfer over to its Class AA-2 division slate.
West Genesee had other plans, though, and took over in the second half with a string of big plays, leading to a 35-0 defeat for B’ville, the second week in a row that it did not get on the board.
For two periods, the game was close, WG only getting on the board with one big run as Brad May scored on a 61-yard run less than five minutes into the first quarter.
B’ville’s defense kept it 7-0 until the opening seconds of the third period, when the Wildcats’ Exavier Brumfield took a handoff at midfield and outraced the Bees 50 yards for a touchdown.
WG’s only prolonged drive came later in the quarter, moving to the Bees’ two before Brumfield scored for the second time. Overall, he had 129 yards on just nine carries.
Wildcats quarterback Tyler Cook only completed three passes all game, but one of them came early in the fourth quarter when Cook, from his own 17, threw deep and found Esisas Brumfield, the TD covering 83 yards. Anthony Datellas tacked on a 68-yard scoring run with 3:50 left, the fourth scoring play of 50 or more yards.
Mike Letizia led B’ville with 94 rushing yards, while Trey Blasi had 52 yards on the ground. Pat May completed six of nine passes for 52 yards for the Bees, who will again seek its first win of the season at home next Friday against Rome Free Academy.
