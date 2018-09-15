CBA defeat overshadowed by health scare; ESM falls to Vestal

Sep 15, 2018 Phil Blackwell Eagle Bulletin, High School
In an instant Friday night at Alibrandi Stadium, the result of a football game between Christian Brothers Academy and Elmira became trivial.
During a time-out in the second quarter of the Brothers’ 49-24 defeat, a CBA player fell to the turf while heading to the sidelines.
The game was stopped as two trainers, plus a doctor, attended to the player, who was not breathing. It took more than 15 minutes of care, including CPR, for the player to regain consciousness.
Eventually, an ambulance arrived and the player, hooked up to an IV, was taken to Upstate University Hospital, where CBA principal Matt Keough said that he is resting and recovering.
Given what had taken place, the CBA players were asked whether to continue the game. They did so, though they were unable to overcome a large early deficit as Elmira scored 38 first-half points.
J.J. Razmovski had a pair of touchdown passes, both of them to Ty’mier Moody covering 30 and 20 yards. Tim Denham, who had 117 yards on 12 carries, scored on a six-yard run and Jared Mitchel had a 35-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
In Class A competition, East Syracuse Minoa, who had opened with wins over Honeoye Falls-Lima and Fulton, went to Vestal Friday and took a 27-8 defeat to the Golden Bears.
Vestal took control with a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, and the Spartans, trying to answer, could not do so throughout the first two periods, a drive deep into Golden Bears territory thwarted by a turnover late in the half.
Only in the third quarter did ESM, now trailing 20-0, get on the board, doing so with Josh Gilkey’s 11-yard run and a two-point run by Dan Garris. However, Vestal blanked the Spartans the rest of the way.
At least the Spartans had two wins in the books and points on the board. Jamesville-DeWitt remains in search of both after Saturday’s 41-0 defeat to three-time defending sectional champion Whitesboro.
Hot conditions did not deter the state Class A no. 11-ranked Warriors from wearing the Red Rams down late in each half, scoring 14 points in the second quarter and 21 in the final period.
Already up 7-0, Whitesboro added to its margin with Joe Panuccio throwing a 15-yard TD pass to Tommy Morreale and running six yards for another score.
During that fourth quarter, Panuccio added a 10-yard TD pass to Morreale and also went six-for-seven on extra points. For J-D, Adam Honis completed nine of 26 passes for 65 yards, but threw two interceptions as Evan Dougherty gained 60 yards on 13 carries.
