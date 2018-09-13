Liverpool girls cross country climbs atop state Class A rankings

Even if it’s early in the season, and even if it does not last, the Liverpool girls cross country team had to take a moment or two last week to savor a special accomplishment.

The Warriors, aided by its overall victory in the Sept. 8 Chittenango Invitational, were atop the state Class A rankings, a spot held for so long by Fayetteville-Manlius.

Having celebrated this accomplishment, Liverpool began its Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division schedule Wednesday with a 15-50 romp over Syracuse East.

Jenna Schulz won the race in 19 minutes, 10 seconds, with Sydney Carlson third in 19:34. Windsor Ardner got third place in 19:43, edging out Emily Neuner (19:46) for that spot as Madison Neuner was fifth in 19:58.

Leading the next pack of Warriors, Gabriella McCarthy finished sixth in 20:53. Bella Brancato, in 21:11, held off Sarah Sedlock (21:16) for seventh place as Kaleigh Buck (22:35) beat out Claudia Brown (22:36) for ninth place.

The boys race was much the same as Liverpool, who sits at no. 3 behind F-M and Corning in its state rankings, handled Syracuse East 15-50 as Ryan Cartwright matched Nathan Reeves’ top time of 16:55.

Spencer Ruediger, in 17:08, edged Jake McGowan (17:10) for third place, with Nick Brancato fifth in 17:17. T.J. Praschunus (17:33) led a group that includes Ethan Glashauser (18:12), Kyle Potrzeba (18:13), Dawson Newbern (18:26) and Ryan Hagan (18:30).

That same day, Cicero-North Syracuse pulled off a sweep of its league matches as the state no. 12-ranked girls Northstars prevailed 23-32 over state no. 14-ranked West Genesee, while also handling host Syracuse East 15-50.

The key for the Northstars was a sweep of the top three spots, led by eighth-grader Kate Putman, whose time of 20:32 flat just beat out Allison Newton (20:33.7) for the top spot as Maria Marullo was third in 20:58.2.

WG, led by Faith Knox in fourth place (21:23.7), claimed the next four spots, but the Northstars held on to its lead thanks to Abbee Norris taking eighth place in 22:01.7 and Marissa Navarra getting ninth place in 22:14 flat.

It was more lopsided in the boys meet as C-NS beat West Genesee 21-40 while also getting a 15-50 win over Syracuse East, easily overcoming the fact that the Wildcats’ Matt Bartolotta won the individual race in 17:42 flat.

R.J. Davis, who finished second in 18:20.4, led a pack of Northstars that included Lucas Sharron (18:29.1) and Matt LeClair (18:29.8), with Nathan Poirier getting fifth place in 18:30.3. Josh Koeppe was seventh in 18:38.9 as Brad Laquidari (18:46.6) and Evan Breitbeck (18:51.0) also cracked the top 10.

