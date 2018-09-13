Liverpool girls cross country climbs atop state Class A rankings

Sep 13, 2018 Phil Blackwell High School, Star Review
Even if it’s early in the season, and even if it does not last, the Liverpool girls cross country team had to take a moment or two last week to savor a special accomplishment.
The Warriors, aided by its overall victory in the Sept. 8 Chittenango Invitational, were atop the state Class A rankings, a spot held for so long by Fayetteville-Manlius.
Having celebrated this accomplishment, Liverpool began its Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division schedule Wednesday with a 15-50 romp over Syracuse East.
Jenna Schulz won the race in 19 minutes, 10 seconds, with Sydney Carlson third in 19:34. Windsor Ardner got third place in 19:43, edging out Emily Neuner (19:46) for that spot as Madison Neuner was fifth in 19:58.
Leading the next pack of Warriors, Gabriella McCarthy finished sixth in 20:53. Bella Brancato, in 21:11, held off Sarah Sedlock (21:16) for seventh place as Kaleigh Buck (22:35) beat out Claudia Brown (22:36) for ninth place.
The boys race was much the same as Liverpool, who sits at no. 3 behind F-M and Corning in its state rankings, handled Syracuse East 15-50 as Ryan Cartwright matched Nathan Reeves’ top time of 16:55.
Spencer Ruediger, in 17:08, edged Jake McGowan (17:10) for third place, with Nick Brancato fifth in 17:17. T.J. Praschunus (17:33) led a group that includes Ethan Glashauser (18:12), Kyle Potrzeba (18:13), Dawson Newbern (18:26) and Ryan Hagan (18:30).
That same day, Cicero-North Syracuse pulled off a sweep of its league matches as the state no. 12-ranked girls Northstars prevailed 23-32 over state no. 14-ranked West Genesee, while also handling host Syracuse East 15-50.
The key for the Northstars was a sweep of the top three spots, led by eighth-grader Kate Putman, whose time of 20:32 flat just beat out Allison Newton (20:33.7) for the top spot as Maria Marullo was third in 20:58.2.
WG, led by Faith Knox in fourth place (21:23.7), claimed the next four spots, but the Northstars held on to its lead thanks to Abbee Norris taking eighth place in 22:01.7 and Marissa Navarra getting ninth place in 22:14 flat.
It was more lopsided in the boys meet as C-NS beat West Genesee 21-40 while also getting a 15-50 win over Syracuse East, easily overcoming the fact that the Wildcats’ Matt Bartolotta won the individual race in 17:42 flat.
R.J. Davis, who finished second in 18:20.4, led a pack of Northstars that included Lucas Sharron (18:29.1) and Matt LeClair (18:29.8), with Nathan Poirier getting fifth place in 18:30.3. Josh Koeppe was seventh in 18:38.9 as Brad Laquidari (18:46.6) and Evan Breitbeck (18:51.0) also cracked the top 10.
