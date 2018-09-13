Liverpool boys soccer gives Baldwinsville first defeat

To its fans, part of the allure and charm of soccer is the fact that a single shot, or mistake, or save, can alter the entire fortunes of teams and individuals, not to mention seasons and championship races.

Whether that is true again in Section III Class AA boys soccer is long from settled, but Liverpool just may have benefited from one of those magic moments in the short term – and beyond.

The Warriors’ 1-0 victory over Baldwinsville Thursday night at LHS Stadium was impressive enough given that the Bees entered the game 6-0, seated at no. 4 in the state AA rankings and riding a 480-minute shutout streak.

And while Liverpool held its own no. 15 state ranking, it knew the task of trying to solve a B’ville defense that had not allowed a goal all season was a heavy one.

That it did so was a result of a special moment delivered from an unlikely source – junior midfielder Ujjwal Chhetri.

Throughout the game’s early stages, the Warriors had put together a string of runs that tested B’ville’s back line and indicated that this would be a bigger challenge than the Bees had previously faced.

Then, 11:11 into the game, the ball drifted out to Chhetri, situated 35 yards from the net and slightly to the right. Given room to take a long-distance shot, Chhetri powered a perfect drive that proved too high for B’ville goalie Nate Hanna and fit just inside the crossbar at the top of the net.

For the rest of the night, the Warriors would make plenty of spirited attempts to add to its total, yet could not do so, leaving the matter to its own defense to protect a one-goal margin for more than 68 minutes.

Seniors Mike Salinas and Connor McClain, along with junior Jack Pento, anchored a back line that constantly frustrated the Bees, clogging up the middle and ably handling whatever free kicks or corner kicks B’ville gained. They also protected goalie Ben White, who didn’t have to make many difficult stops.

Liverpool couldn’t celebrate much, though, because on Saturday night it would face another big rival, Cicero-North Syracuse, at the Gillette Road complex, this after the Northstars had its own 1-0 victory Thursday at West Genesee.

Here, unlike the Warriors, the goal didn’t take place until the second half, Bryant Perdomo converting as the Wildcats had plenty of its own opportunities, but could not put it past Ethan Doerschuk, who made seven saves.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story