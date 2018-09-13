B’ville cross country humbled by F-M again

Each of the Baldwinsville cross country teams occupied spots in the state Class A rankings, and yet still know how far they sit behind those at the top, so many of whom are neighbors and league rivals.

Fayetteville-Manlius visited B’ville Wednesday afternoon, and the Hornets won both sides of that meet, with the boys showing why it sits atop the first state Class A poll of the season.

In the girls race, no. 13-ranked B’ville met an F-M side that, by its extremely high standards, had struggled at the Sept. 8 Chittenango Invitational, finishing second in its race to Shenendehowa and third overall behind Shen and Liverpool.

That didn’t matter much here, though, as the Bees lost 17-44 to the Hornets, only getting two runners in the top 10.

Justus Holden-Betts finished in 19:54, putting her in fourth place behind the F-M trio of Grace Kaercher (18:53), Hannah Kaercher (19:43) and Claire Walters (19:49).

Olivia Creelman had a seventh-place time of 20:37, but she also chased a pack of Hornets that featured Lejla Borcilo (20:06) in fifth place and Emily Cook (20:13) in sixth place.

B’ville’s boys team, who has the no. 16 state ranking, featured Adam Davis on the boys side against F-M as he finished in 17 minutes, 10 seconds, while Connor McManus posted 17:12.

Yet Davis had to settle for eighth place and McManus ninth place as seven Hornets posted times of 17 minutes or faster. Nolan Chiles led them, winning in 16:47 to edge Max Perry (16:50) as Matt Tripp was third in 16:56 and Geoff Howles fourth in 16:59.

B’ville faces the state no. 1-ranked Liverpool Warriors next Wednesday at Long Branch Park as part of a three-team match with Syracuse West and then hosts its annual invitational meet at Durgee Sept. 22 at 9 a.m.

