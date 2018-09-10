 

Liverpool girls tennis powers past Baldwinsville

Sep 10, 2018

Reversing the trend of recent years, the Liverpool girls tennis team put together a 4-3 victory over Baldwinsville last Tuesday afternoon, the Warriors keyed by a tremendous comeback from Kelly Geiwitz in second singles.

Geiwitz got shut out, 6-0, in the first set by the Bees’ Audrey Benton, but then won the second set 6-3 before taking the third set 6-1 and, as it turned out, the clinching point.

The singles matches were otherwise split, Julie Schewe falling to Paige Tromblee 6-1, 6-3, but Angelica Underwood engineering a 6-3, 6-4 win over Hannah Gould.

Needing two points in doubles, Liverpool got them from Aryanna Davila and Crystal Morgans, who beat Reagan Doan and Ella Tromblee 7-5, 6-0, as well as Diana Kozenyatko and Gabby Underwood, who won 6-2, 6-2 over Lauren Devine and Hanna Manning.

This made up for B’ville’s comebacks in the other two double matches. Erica Gibbs and Natalie Kidd dropped a 3-6, 6-3, 12-10 battle to Katrina Hays-Peterson and McKenna Murphy as Eleni Ioannidis and Cindy Tran started well, but lost, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2, to Sarah Cavino and Isabelle Thomas.

As this went on, Cicero-North Syracuse got its first win of the season, handling Syracuse East, but then getting overwhelmed by Fayetteville-Manlius in a 7-0 defeat on Thursday.

In singles, Lexi Hnatiw and Jenna Wilson won one game apiece in 6-0, 6-1 losses to, respectively, Anna Manta and Phoebe Wang. The doubles teams of Anna Dwyer-Miranda Szwej, Bri Bonilla-Sara Cartier, Teagan Brown-Tina Chen and Kayla Bush-Shannon Kirkpatrick earned just two games in eight total sets.

Liverpool, meanwhile, won again on Thursday, blanking Syracuse East 7-0. Schewe and Angelica Underwood won 6-0, 6-0 shutouts over, respectively, Helen Vincent and Julie Nguyen, while Geiwitz got past Yessica Chinea 6-1, 6-0.

It wasn’t that different in doubles, the Warriors having the teams of Davila-Morgans, Gibbs- Kidd, Kozenyatko-Gabby Underwood, and Eleni Ioannidis-Cindy Tran drop just one game in eight combined sets.

