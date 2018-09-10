Field hockey Northstars build early-season win streak

As it started league play, the Cicero-North Syracuse field hockey team not only sported a 2-0 record, it still had not allowed a goal.

Following its 12-0 destruction of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill on Aug. 29, the Northstars traveled to Rome Free Academy three days later and showed it could win a different way, topping the Black Knights 2-0.

The first half proved scoreless, but C-NS kept at it and, in the second half, zoomed out in front, Bailey Lazore and Lindsey Hughes picking up goals as Katie Thies and Allie Ball earned assists.

Yet another test came last Wednesday night, when C-NS hosted Fayetteville-Manlius in the Salt City Athletic Conference opener at Bragman Stadium and rallied to beat the Hornets 2-1 in overtime.

As with RFA, this one required some patience. Despite controlling the flow of play throughout the first half, the Northstars fell victim to an F-M counterattack that produced Maddy Dugglesby’s goal.

All through the second half, C-NS’s pressure continued, and it finally led to something when Jamie Wagner netted the tying goal. All told, the Northstars had 10 penalty corners and eight shots, yet the game still was 1-1 at the end of regulation.

So it went to seven-on-seven OT play, and that’s where the Northstars won it, Wagner flashing open again and flinging a shot past F-M goalie Catherine Barr.

C-NS won again on Saturday, going to Camden and knocking off the defending sectional Class B champion Blue Devils 2-0.

While its defense limited Camden to just two shots, the Northstars netted a goal in each half as Molly Malchanoff and Allison Bartlett converted them, with Emily Colagiovanni adding an assist.

At least at the start of its week, Liverpool continued its struggles. Against the same Baldwinsville team that C-NS would host Monday night, the Warriors took a 4-0 defeat to the Bees.

Abbie Bragan did all she could in the net for the Warriors, earning 16 saves. Still, B’ville scored twice in each half as Erika Van Slyke notched two goals, with the others going to Angel Cooper and Hannah Norton.

Liverpool looked for a turnaround when it hosted Rome Free Academy on Saturday night, and finally reached the win column, edging past the Black Knights 3-2.

Jillian Chilbert, with a goal and assist, paced the Warriors. Danielle Wilson and Chloe Muller also scored as Olivia Hayden and Ava Canterino earned assists. RFA’s Jace Hunzinger assisted on goals by Isabelle Matt and Alyssa Nardslico.

