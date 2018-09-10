C-NS Blue golfers prevail at Baldwinsville

Since a season-opening defeat to Fayetteville-Manlius, the Cicero-North Syracuse Blus boys golf team had put together a four-match win streak to rise near the top of the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division standings.

Of those wins, none was as impressive as last Tuesday’s 195-200 victory over Baldwinsville at Timber Banks, with the Bees having just won over F-M at Woodcrest before the Labor Day weekend.

Though B’ville’s Max Dec had the low nine-hole score of 34, C-NS Blue swept the rest of the top five, starting with Jake Nardozza and Ryan Sisco, each of whom shot 37.

Right behind them, Andrew Brunozzi shot a 38, with Darin Townsend-Goldwaite adding a 41. To clinch it, Liam Mussi shot a 42 to match those by the Bees’ Tanner Glavin, Alex Pompo and Aidan Farmer.

Then C-NS Blue faced West Genesee on Thursday at Northern Pines, and the Wildcats put an end to the Northstars’ win streak, prevailing by a score of 193-204.

Much of that margin sprung from the 33 shot by WG’s Ryan Bove, and teammate Tim Dipaola (38) also beat out the 39s shot by Nardoza and Sisco, which the Wildcats’ Peyton Mullane matched.

Mussi, Pat Cuddy and Brian Pellegrino all shot 42, but two WG golfers, Will Good and Connor Barry, matched them and Kevin McDermott (41) topped them. Austin Alberici shot a 44 and Brunozzi got a 45.

Back on Aug. 31, Liverpool nearly upset West Genesee, but could not quite pull it off as it fell 196-199 to the defending Section III Class AA champions.

Spencer Baum had a superb 32 at Liverpool Country Club, one better Bove, who had a 33 just as he would against C-NS Blue, while Dylan Husted shot a 37 to get third place ahead of the 38 from the Wildcats’ Tim Dipaola.

Sam Sgroi notched a 41, but so did WG’s Kevin McDermott. Kaedan Hacker and Pat Langlois had matching totals of 43, only to have the Wildcats’ Lucius Allen and Dan Benetti each post 42 to keep their side in front as Brodie Powers posted 46.

On Thursday at Timber Banks, Liverpool had its own match with B’ville and lost, 189-209, with Baum shooting a 37, trailing only the two-under-par 34 shot by Dec.

But Glavin matched Baum’s 37, while Pompo and Matt Shipman had 39s. Even the 40s shot by Husted and Langlois were matched by B’ville’s Anthony Petragnani. Fahey had a 44, with Sgroi and Dante Casella (48) ahead of Powers (50) and Tyler Leatherwood (49).

C-NS Green met up with F-M Friday at Northern Pines, and put up some good scores, even though the Hornets prevailed 190-207.

Steve Filiapello and Sam Thompson both shot 39, just two strokes behind the 37s from F-M’s trio of Sean Arthur, Adam Butch and Mike Millimaci. Sean Lawler shot a 42, with Ethan Shallcross adding a 43 and Brody Kennedy contributing a 44.

