 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Boys volleyball Northstars open with tournament title

Sep 10, 2018 High School, Star Review

It’s reached the point for the Cicero-North Syracuse boys volleyball team where the only thing left to do is to win a state championship.

Having dominated the Section III ranks in recent years, the Northstars have found their way into the state tournament, but haven’t quite gone all the way to the top.

Now, as it tries once again to get to that ultimate prize in 2018, C-NS got off to the perfect start last weekend with a successful trip to Western New York.

It began last Friday night at Rush-Henrietta in the Rochester suburbs. There, the Northstars took just three sets to put away the Royal Comets, taking the first 25-22, holding on in the second 27-25 and then completing the sweep 25-15 in the third.

Trent Caviness had a superb all-around effort, recording 11 assists and six digs, adding seven kills and serving up five aces as Brandon Millias helped him on the back line, earning 15 assists.

Up front, Kevin Felasco had a team-best eight kills, with Jake Den Bleyker matching Caviness as he got seven kills, plus seven digs. Dan Seliger contributed six digs, with Carter Wisely getting five kills and Riley Kennedy earning three digs.

Then it was on to the Buffalo area for the Williamsville South Tournament, where for the fourth consecutive year the Northstars took the top spot.

Caviness earned tournament MVP honors, joined on the All-Tournament team by Felasco and Den Bleyker, and C-NS returned home with even more confidence as, in a four-day span this week, it would face Living Word Academy and Syracuse with, in between, an encounter against Liverpool.

