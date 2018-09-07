 

Girls swim Lakers drop opener to Oswego

Sep 07, 2018 High School, Skaneateles Press

Another season is underway for the Skaneateles girls swim team, and it didn’t take long for things to get exciting.

The Lakers led its season-opening meet against Oswego Thursday night until the final race, but could not hold on to that slim margin and fell to the Buccaneers by a score of 94-89.

Things had started with Skaneateles claiming first place in the 200-yard medley relay. Lily Buchholz, Grace King, Rory Comer and Alice Spaulding finished in two minutes, 2.54 seconds, just ahead of Oswego’s 2:03.24.

From there, Buchholz won twice more on her own, swimming the 50 freestyle in 27.65 seconds and then getting first place in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.58 to hold off the Bucs’ Sydney DeLapp (1:07.02).

King was second in the 100 butterfly in 1:10.17 behind Mallory Upcraft (1:09.55), and also got close in the 500 freestyle, her time of 5:59.13 less than a second behind Oswego’s Ciarrah Tynan (5:58.62).

Comer went 1:18.85 for second place in the 100 breaststroke. Spaulding was second in the 200 individual medley in 2:38.52 as Elizabeth Springer posted 1:02.54 in the 100 freestyle for yet another runner-up finish.

Carlee Pitman’s 157.25 points in diving put her in second place before Buchholz, Comer, King and Mary Vernak won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:53.63.

All of those high finishes meant that Skaneateles led 85-84 with one race left, but the Bucs rolled to a clinching victory in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:05.51. Tynan added a win in the 200 freestyle and Upcraft did the same in the 200 IM.

Skaneateles has another home meet on Tuesday against Syracuse City and welcomes Mexico two nights later.

