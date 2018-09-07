Cazenovia field hockey ties RFA, falls to ESM

Something is new for the Cazenovia field hockey team in 2018 – the role of a hungry challenger, rather than a side that everyone else is chasing.

The Lakers’ stunning overtime defeat to Holland Patent last October in the Section III Class C semifinals marked the first time since 2005 that Cazenovia had lost any sectional game.

With its run off 11 consecutive sectional titles brought to an end, the Lakers were eager to return this fall, for it had a large returning cast, even though stalwarts Zoe Shephard and Mikaylee Whalen graduated from last year’s 14-2-1 squad.

New offensive catalysts were needed in Shephard’s absence, which was the biggest takeaway from Cazenovia’s season opener, a 1-1 tie against Rome Free Academy last Tuesday at Burton Street Elementary.

While this was the Lakers’ season debut, the Black Knights had already played twice, beating New Hartford 10-0 and falling 2-0 to Cicero-North Syracuse, so it had a bit more rhythm and flow.

Still, in the first half both sides scored, with junior Cavy Monahan converting for Cazenovia to answer Kaitlyn Mastracco’s goal for RFA. And that’s where it would stay, through the second half and then seven-on-seven overtime.

For the most part, the Lakers had to defend its own side, but it did so as Ava goalie Shea Flannery was sensational, turning back 18 of 19 shots with help from defenders like Ava Hartley, Kiara Dolan and Mackenzie Yates.

Two days later, on Field Turf for the first time this season, Cazenovia faced East Syracuse Minoa, and all seemed fine until right before halftime, and then it all went wrong in a 4-1 loss to the Spartans.

Having handled ESM plenty of times in seasons past, the Lakers withstood the Spartans’ early pressure and took a 1-0 first-half lead with a goal by Lily Sorbello, assisted by Samantha Morgan.

Yet less than a minute before halftime, Grace Stone pushed a shot past Flannery. With newfound confidence, ESM broke in front early in the second half with McCarthy’s goal.

With 7:57 left, Angelina Dodge gained a crucial insurance goal, and less than five minutes later McCarthy converted again, all of this overcoming the 13 saves that Flannery earned.

Having absorbed these early blows, the Lakers look to get into the win column Monday against Homer before trips to Port Byron and Cato-Meridian later next week.

