Caz girls volleyball starts 1-1, falls to Marcellus

Even by its high standards, the Cazenovia girls volleyball team knew that the 2017 season stood out.

Beyond a Section III Class B title, the Lakers qualified for its first-ever trip to the state final four in Glens Falls, and while it couldn’t quite make the championship match, just the fact that it got so far was special.

Many key players are gone from that team, and while Cazenovia still has plenty of talent on hand, the road to another title might prove more daunting, as indicated by Thursday’s five-set defeat to Marcellus.

This was a Mustangs side the Lakers had handled in recent years, but it fell behind twice in this match, Marcellus winning the first set 25-22 and third set 25-20.

By equal 25-22 margins, Cazenovia claimed the second and fourth sets to twice catch up, and was within two points of winning the match outright before Marcellus pulled out the final set 27-25.

This happened despite a rare 30-kill, 30-dig performance from Lindsey Lawson, who also earned nine blocks. Mackenzie Waite had six kills to go with 17 digs as Lindsey Clements had 10 digs and three kills.

Splitting back-line duties, Josie Avery had 19 assists and 14 digs, with Laura Clements getting 15 assists and 12 digs. Kylie Fenton added three assists and three blocks.

Marcellus featured Sydney French, who had most of her 33 kills set up by passes from Bronte Stahl, who had 43 assists, four aces and 11 digs. French got 10 digs as Evelyn Webster earned 20 digs.

Cazenovia’s season had opened last Tuesday night with a tough season-opening four-set win over Skaneateles.

Those other Lakers had already played twice, beating Jamesville-DeWitt and Central Square, and managed to win the first set of this match 25-17 before moving within two points of a larger margin in the second set.

Staring at this quick burst of adversity, Cazenovia answered by pulling out the second set 27-25. Each of the next two sets was competitive, but by equal 25-21 margins Cazenovia won them.

Avery furnished 14 assists and 12 digs, with Lawson picking up 12 digs of her own to go with nine kills and five aces. Mackenzie Waite had six kills and eight digs. Maddie Waite got four kills and five digs as Alexis Sherwood picked up four kills.

As for Skaneateles, Jessica Patalino still finished with 17 kills and nine digs, while Maeve Canty got 14 kills and 11 digs. Lily Delasin produced 28 assists as Emma Keady (six assists) helped her on the back line.

Cazenovia visits LaFayette and host Solvay early next week, then go back to Marcellus to play in a tournament next Saturday before a Sept. 17 showdown with Westhill at Buckley Gym.

