Cross country program trail run a success

Brooke Rauber of Tully was the overall female winner of Cazenovia’s 7th Annual Cazenovia Country Trail Run on August 30. More than 150 runners took part in the event. (submitted photo)

More than 150 runners from across Central New York participated in the seventh annual Cazenovia Country Trail Run held at the Fenner Road cross country course on August 30. The runners were greeted by perfect conditions with sunshine, dry air and temperatures in the 70s.

Nick Mannion of Jamesville-Dewitt High School was the top finisher in the men’s race in 17:05. Brooke Rauber of Tully High School led the women’s finishers for the third year in a row with a time of 18:21, just off her course record time of 18:15 set in 2017.

The cross country program would like to thank its sponsors, including The John Dermody Insurance Group, Chittenango Physical Therapy, Medical Weight Loss of New York, Emerald Equipment Systems Inc, Upstate Emergency Medicine, The Derailleur Tailor and Gilligan’s Ice Cream, said coach Kurt Wheeler. Local parents who volunteered and donated finish line refreshments were also a key to the run’s success, he said.

