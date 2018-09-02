J-D sweeps ESM, CBA tops Grimes in girls tennis opening week

Battling the heat as much as it did its competition, most of the area’s high school girls tennis teams got their 2018 seasons underway.

Jamesville-DeWitt went head-to-head with East Syracuse Minoa last Wednesday morning, and it was all Red Rams as it put away the Spartans 7-0.

Tara Pollock played first singles for J-D and won, 6-0, 6-0 over ESM’s Julia Barnwell as Anna Sofia Hege beat Jessica Vollmer by those same scores and Inika Gajra beat Ann Bradley 6-1, 6-0.

It was a bit closer in doubles, where the Rams had Olivia DeHoog and Margaret Frank turn back Erin Houghtaling and Alexis Stone 6-1, 6-4. Olivia Frison DeAngelis and Lena Jones won a 6-3, 6-2 decision over Shaina Brilbeck and MaryLouise Pontius.

Elsewhere in doubles, Lily Fleet paired with Riya Sharma to beat Sophia Rogers and Megan Volz 6-2, 6-2, just as Sydney Cline and Sophie Proe claimed a 6-3, 6-1 match over Lauren Postma and Nora Reed.

J-D had, before that, faced Auburn and had some success in singles, but was swept in doubles during a 5-2 defeat to the Maroons. Taking a turn in singles, DeHoog won 6-4, 6-4 over Makayla Huntley as Gajra got past Rosalia Bartolotta 6-0, 6-1.

Hege lost to Celia Mattie 6-2, 6-2 as Auburn did not drop a set in doubles, though Proe and Shannon Beaudry twice got close, only to fall to Kathryn Brown and Samantha Lesch 6-4, 7-6. Cline and Libby Blair had a 6-2, 7-5 loss to Abby Micglire and Lillianna Spin.

ESM started with Fulton and, despite great work in doubles, lost, 4-3, to the Red Raiders. Houghtaling and Stone got the Spartans on the board, topping Abigail Cuyler and Katie Distin 6-1, 6-4.

Barnwell and Christine Andrews had a 6-2, 6-2 win over Shaylee Cealie and Leah Kingsbury as Brilbeck and Pontius got past Leah Kingsbury and Katelyn Perkins 6-0, 7-6.

In two of the singles matches, ESM got close to earning sets. Vollmer lost to Fulton’s Kelsey Rosenbarker 7-6, 7-5 as Bradley had a 7-5, 6-3 defeat to Ana Snyder.

On Thursday, ESM lost, 5-2, to Mexico, with Caitlin Abbott prevailing in singles 6-1, 3-6, 10-7 over Juliana Smith, but Barnwell unable to hold on in a 4-6, 6-1, 8-6 loss to Juliana Hernandez and Lizzy Phillips falling to Kim Heagerty 4-6, 6-3, 10-5.

Kylie Bachman, paired with Jade Burgen, won 6-4, 4-6, 10-0 over Marissa Hammond and Grace Mason, only to have Victoria Bodarenko and Dorie Karandy fall to Caitlyn Hackett and Emma Teeter 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

Christian Brothers Academy met Bishop Grimes and the Brothers claimed a 7-0 shutout. In singles, Gieselle Vlassis blanked Katie Knittel 6-0, 6-0, with Grace Glowaki topping Michela Marturano 6-2, 6-2 and Calista Albring beating Kate Mathewson 6-0, 6-1.

Moving to doubles, CBA’s teams of Grace Coyne-Grace DelPino and Mary Kilmartin-Isabella Mead did not drop a game in any of the four sets they played, nor did the duos of Grace Catalano-Aubrey Mills and Annie Kilmartin-Maddie Tallman.

Manlius-Pebble Hill also won its opener, rolling past Pulaski 6-1sparked by Parmees Fazeli and Genevieve Morrow each getting 6-0, 6-0 singles wins over, respectively, Chyanna LaCelle and Olivia Taylor.

The Trojans had to default a singles match, but dominated doubles as the teams of Sara Atenovich-Ava Benedict, Eva Englich-Eden Hildebrandt, Emma Gross-Grace Zhang and Ileana Anghel-Caroline Mezzalingua lost just seven total games in eight sets.

Grimes picked up a pair of points in a 5-2 defeat to Marcellus. Both came in singles as Knittel beat Kathleen DeMarie 6-2, 6-4 and Marturano outlasted Danielle Copp 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

Twice, though, the Cobras had matches go to three sets and turn the other way, starting with Mathewson’s 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 defeat to Colleen Marsh and continuing when Sarah Falgiatano and Abby Fletcher fell to Elaina Mahoney and Megan Mitchell 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

