F-M golfers third, J-D fourth at Drumlins Invitational

It hasn’t taken long for the Fayetteville-Manlius boys golf team to establish itself as a contender again and to see just how close competition at the top of the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro Division will get.

The Hornets finished third at last Monday’s Drumlins Invitational, which gathered all of the SCAC Metro teams plus some others, including Jamesville-DeWitt, who was competing on its home course.

F-M was third with a score of 204, one behind runner-up West Genesee (203) as Baldwinsville prevailed with 199. J-D was impressive, too, taking fourth place with 210, one ahead of Cicero-North Syracuse Blue’s 211.

Individually, Adam Butch’s nine-hole score of 36 was one behind the medalist, WG’s Nick Bove, as Butch tied Bove’s Wildcats teammate, Peyton Mullane, for second place.

J-D’s Punn Chittaralert made an impressive varsity debut, his 38 part of a large tie for fourth place as the Hornets’ Sean Arthur was among the finishers at 39.

Elsewhere for F-M, Matt LaCombe shot 41, with Mike Millimaci managing a 42 as Velton Perry and Andrew Heyman both had totals of 45.

J-D’s Jake Ellithorpe finished with a 40, two shots behind Chittaralert, with Tanner Burns shooting a 43 and Peter Hatton putting together a 44. Tyler Brang had a 45 as Max Schulman shot 49.

While all this was going on, Christian Brothers Academy earned an impressive 208-243 victory over Tully at Vesper Hills, led by Joe Nicholson, who broke par with a 35.

Dan Angelo and Mike Santoro both shot 41 to match that of the Black Knights’ Ryan Shute, while Jack MacLachlan had a 44. James Stanton and Ryan McLaughlin each posted 47.

CBA returned to Drumlins a day later and routed Skaneateles 208-236. Nicholson, shooting 37, beat the Lakers’ Ty Jones (40) by three strokes as Santoro shot 41 and MacLachlan had a 42. Angelo and McLaughlin both shot 44 ahead of James Stanton’s 50.

Also at Drumlins on Tuesday, J-D won its league opener, 200-215, over Cortland as Hatton took the lead, his 36 three strokes ahead of the 39 from Schulman and the Purple Tigers’ Nick Djafari.

Chittaralert had a 40 to match Cortland’s Landon Rozewski as, to pull away, the Rams got Turner Pomeroy to shoot 42 and Ellithorpe contribute a 43.

Wednesday brought, for CBA, a third win in as many days as it bashed Homer 205-245 at Drumlins. Nicholson, with a 37, led a top-four Brothers sweep as Santoro earned a 38, with Angelo and McLaughlin each shooting 41.MacLachlan had a 48 and Stanton a 51.

East Syracuse Minoa returned on Wednesday at Walden Oaks, where both ESM Blue (227) and ESM Orange (264) finished behind the 196 put up by Cortland.

Even with this, Ian Rivers led all individuals, his 34 one stroke better than Rozewski’s 35.The Purple Tigers swept the rest of the top six, though, ahead of Luke Garlick’s 45 as Owen White got a 48. David Griffith, Dan Sitnik and Alex Leo each finished at 49.

A day later, ESM Blue beat Auburn 214-227 as ESM Orange got a 272. Rivers shot a 36 at Highland, edging the Maroons’ Ross Burgmaster by one stroke, with Joe Pacheco and Nate Powell both shooting 43. Braedon Smith had a 50 for ESM Orange.

