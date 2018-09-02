B’ville golfers prevail at Drumlins Invitational

Rather than getting bothered at a 195-200 defeat to West Genesee Aug. 24 at Westvale, the Baldwinsville boys golf team turned it into motivation for an even bigger triumph a few days later.

The Bees went to last Monday’s Drumlins Invitational and, facing each of its Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division foes, beat them.

With a team score of 199, B’ville held off West Genesee, who got second place with 203. Fayetteville-Manlius was third with 204 and Jamesville-DeWitt (210) took fourth place.

Three different Bees golfers shot nine-hole scores of 38, with Max Dec, Alex Pompo and Tanner Glavin reaching that number. Individually, that tied them for fourth place, two strokes behind the Wildcats’ Nick Bove and one behind WG’s Peyton Mullane and F-M’s Adam Butch.

Where the Bees pulled ahead was with the 41 from Anthony Petragnani and 44 from Matt Shipman, with Vic Ianno adding a 45. By contrast, WG’s got a 39 from Tim Dipaola, but its next finishers were Dan Benetti (44) and Kevin McDermott (47).

B’ville didn’t have a letdown, either, defeating Cicero-North Syracuse’s Green team 203-224 a day later back home at Timber Banks.

Dec’s 38 trailed the Northstars’ Brody Kennedy, who led all individuals with a 36. But four others beat C-NS Green’s Steve Filapello (43) as Shipman got a 40, with Carter Nichols posting 41. Aidan Farmer and Billy Guild both finished with 42.

This followed an opening week where B’ville had started by defeating Syracuse 203-242 behind a superb round from Ianno against Syracuse as he matched par with a 36, which was three shots ahead of the 39 from Shipman.

Though Syracuse’s Jonathan Kinane was third with a 41, Pompo and Billy Guild put up matching 42s for the Bees as Petragnani finished with a 44 and Evan Pavetto-Stewart earned a 46.

In the head-to-head loss to West Genesee, Dec shot a 34 at Westvale. Shipman got a 40, with Ianno and Glavin each finishing at 41. Pompo and Aidan Farmer had matching totals of 44.

