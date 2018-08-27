Drew White named new WG girls lacrosse coach

In searching for a new coaching staff for its girls varsity lacrosse program, West Genesee went on a familiar path, wanting to blend proven experience with strong ties to the school and its great lacrosse legacy.

So it is that the Wildcats now have Drew White as its head coach and Riley Donahue as an assistant, named last week.

White spent the last 12 years at Fulton, transforming the Red Raiders program from its infancy to a status as a regular contender. Fulton reached the Section III Class C finals a season ago before falling to Jamesville-DeWitt.

The WG job went open when Hennigan, who coached for three seasons, stepped down, stating that family commitments made it difficult to devote more time to coaching.

At the same time that White was hired, Donahue was named as his assistant. Like Hennigan, Donahue is a WG graduate, having moved on from there to Syracuse University.

In the coaching ranks, White and Donahue have paired up before, leading the Salt City Snipers Club, though leading a Wildcats program with six state championships to its credit is a far taller task.

This marks the second big lacrosse hire in August for WG, who earlier this month named Shaun Smith as boys lacrosse varsity head coach after Mike Messere retired.

Similar to White, Smith coached for more than a decade elsewhere, with the Corcoran/Syracuse program, and he also has a notable Wildcats alum on his staff, having hired Charlie Lockwood as one of his assistants.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story