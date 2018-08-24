 

F-M announces fall sports schedule

Aug 24, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, High School

F-M announces fall sports schedule

by Phil Blackwell

sports editor

 

Fayetteville-Manlius High School’s 2018 fall sports schedule, with all dates and times subject to change.

 

Football

Aug. 31: Liverpool, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7: at CBA, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14: Utica Proctor, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21: Cicero-North Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28: at Rome Free Academy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5: West Genesee, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12: at Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.

 

Girls Soccer

Aug. 28: at Victor, 1 p.m.

Sept. 4: Cazenovia, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8: Jamesville-DeWitt, 2 p.m.

Sept. 11: Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30

Sept. 13: Liverpool, 6:30

Sept. 15: New Hartford, 2 p.m.

Sept. 20: at West Genesee, 4:30

Sept. 22: Rochester Aquinas, 5 p.m.

Sept. 25: at Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29: at Cicero-North Syracuse, noon

Oct. 2: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3: CBA (at Swan Pond), 7:30

Oct. 6-7: Hall of Fame Classic at Oneonta

Oct. 9: West Genesee, 6:30

Oct. 11: Baldwinsville, 6:30

 

Boys Soccer

Aug. 29: Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30

Sept. 4: at West Genesee, 6:30

Sept. 6: Nottingham, 6:30

Sept. 8: Jamesville-DeWitt, 6:30

Sept. 11: Corcoran, 6:30

Sept. 13: Henninger, 6:30

Sept. 17: at Henninger, 6:30

Sept. 19: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22: Baldwinsville, 6:30

Sept. 25: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30

Sept. 28: West Genesee, 6:30

Oct. 1: at Nottingham, 6:30

Oct. 3: at Corcoran, 6:30

Oct. 6: CBA, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9: Liverpool, 6:30

Oct. 11: at Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.

 

Boys, Girls Cross Country

Sept. 5: Nottingham (w/Henninger), 4:30

Sept. 12: at Baldwinsville, 4:30

Sept. 18: Cicero-North Syracuse, 4:30

Sept. 26: at Liverpool (w/West Genesee), 4:30

Oct. 17: SCAC Championships at Baldwinsville, 4 p.m.

Nov. 3: Section III Class A Championships at Chittenango

Nov. 10: NYSPHAA Championships at Sunken Meadow, Long Island

 

Field Hockey

Aug. 30-31: F-M Invitational

Sept. 5: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Sept. 7-8: at Whitesboro Invitational

Sept. 10: Whitesboro, 7:15

Sept. 12: at Canastota, 7:30

Sept. 13: at Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 17: Cicero-North Syracuse, 7:30

Sept. 20: at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, 7:30

Sept. 22: Cazenovia, 5:30

Sept. 24: Liverpool, 6:30

Sept. 26: at East Syracuse Minoa, 6:15

Sept. 28: Holland Patent, 7:15

Oct. 3: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10: Baldwinsville, 6:30

 

Girls Swimming

Home meets at Cazenovia College Pool

Sept. 6: at Liverpool, 5 p.m.

Sept. 11: CBA, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14: Jamesville-DeWitt, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26: at Auburn, 5 p.m.

Sept. 28: Cicero-North Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2: at West Genesee, 5 p.m.

Oct. 5: Oswego, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10: Mexico, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23: at Baldwinsville, 5 p.m.

 

Girls Volleyball

Aug. 30: Jamesville-DeWitt, 6:30

Sept. 5: at West Genesee, 6:30

Sept. 11: at Oswego, 6 p.m.

Sept. 12: Corcoran, 6 p.m.

Sept. 15: Dig Pink Tournament at Central Square, 8:30 a.m.

Sept. 19: at Henninger, 6 p.m.

Sept. 21: Liverpool, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25: at Nottingham, 6 p.m.

Sept. 28: Baldwinsville, 6 p.m.

Oct. 2: Cicero-North Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Oct. 5: West Genesee, 4:30

Oct. 9: at Corcoran, 6 p.m.

Oct. 11: Henninger, 6 p.m.

Oct. 17: at Liverpool, 6:30

Oct. 19: Nottingham, 6:30

Oct. 23: at Baldwinsville, 6:30

Oct. 25: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30

 

Boys Volleyball

Sept. 11: Syracuse, 6:30

Sept. 13: Baldwinsville, 6:30

Sept. 18: Central Square, 6:30

Sept. 20: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 6:30

Sept. 25: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30

Sept. 28: at Oswego, 6:30

Sept. 29: Midlakes (at C-NS), 1 p.m.

Oct. 2: Liverpool, 6:30

Oct. 4: at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9: at Baldwinsville, 6:30

Oct. 11: at Central Square, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16: Jamesville-DeWitt, 6:30

Oct. 18: Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30

Oct. 24: Oswego, 6:30

Oct. 28: at Liverpool, 6:30

 

Girls Tennis

Aug. 28: Baldwinsville, 4:30

Aug. 30: at Syracuse East, 4:30

Sept. 4: at West Genesee, 4:30

Sept. 5: Auburn, 4:30

Sept. 6: Cicero-North Syracuse, 4:30

Sept. 11: Liverpool, 4:30

Sept. 13: at Liverpool, 4:30

Sept. 17: Syracuse East, 4:30

Sept. 18: West Genesee, 4:30

Sept. 21: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 4:30

Sept. 24: at Baldwinsville, 4:30

 

Boys Golf

Home matches at Woodcrest Golf Club

Aug. 23: Cicero-North Syracuse (Blue), 3:30

Aug. 27: at Drumlins Invitational, 8 a.m.

Aug. 28: at West Genesee, 11 a.m.

Aug. 30: Liverpool, 3:30

Aug. 31: Baldwinsville, 3:30

Sept. 5: at Cicero-North Syracuse (Green), 3:30

Sept. 6: at Syracuse, 3:30

Sept. 11: at Cicero-North Syracuse (Blue), 3:30

Sept. 17: West Genesee, 3:30

Sept. 18: at Liverpool, 3:30

Sept. 21: at Baldwinsville, 3:30

Sept. 24: Cicero-North Syracuse (Green), 3:30

Sept. 26: Syracuse, 3:30

 

