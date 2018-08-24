ESM announces fall sports schedule

Aug 24, 2018 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, High School
East Syracuse Minoa High School’s 2018 fall sports schedule, with all dates and times subject to change.
Football
Aug. 31: Honeoye Falls-Lima (at Carrier Dome), 5 p.m.
Sept. 7: Fulton, 6:30
Sept. 14: at Vestal, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21: Auburn, 7 p.m.
Sept. 28: Whitesboro, 6:30
Oct. 6: at New Paltz, 2 p.m.
Oct. 12: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Aug. 28: Jamesville-DeWitt, 11 a.m.
Aug. 30: Central Square, 10 a.m.
Sept. 4: at Auburn, 6:30
Sept. 7: at Fulton, 4:30
Sept. 10: at Syracuse, 4:30
Sept. 13: at Oswego, 6:30
Sept. 18: Cortland, 5:30
Sept. 20: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 4:30
Sept. 22: Cicero-North Syracuse, 11 a.m.
Sept. 25: at Central Square, 6:30
Sept. 27: Auburn, 6:30
Sept. 29: Fulton, 6 p.m.
Oct. 5: Syracuse, 6:30
Oct. 9: Oswego, 5:30
Oct. 11: at Cortland, 6:30
Oct. 13: at West Genesee, 11 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Aug. 28: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 5 p.m.
Aug. 30: Central Square, noon
Sept. 4: Auburn, 6:30
Sept. 7: at Fulton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: Fowler, 6:30
Sept. 13: Oswego, 5:30
Sept. 18: at Cortland, 6:30
Sept. 20: Jamesville-DeWitt, 6:30
Sept. 22: at Rome Free Academy, time TBD
Sept. 25: Central Square, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29: Fulton, noon
Oct. 4: at Fowler, 4:30
Oct. 9: at Oswego, 6:30
Oct. 11: Cortland, 6:30
Oct. 12: at Pittsford Mendon, 7 p.m.
Field Hockey
Aug. 30-31: at Fayetteville-Manlius Invitational
Sept. 5: at Auburn, 6:30
Sept. 6: Cazenovia, 4:15
Sept. 10: Liverpool, 6:15
Sept. 12: New Hartford, 6:15
Sept. 14: Cortland, 6:15
Sept. 17: Auburn, 6:15
Sept. 19: Baldwinsville, 6:15
Sept. 22: Holland Patent, 1 p.m.
Sept. 24: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Sept. 26: Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:15
Oct. 1: at Whitesboro, 6 p.m.
Oct. 3: at New Hartford, 4:30
Oct. 4: Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:15
Oct. 10: at Cortland, 6:30
Boys, Girls Cross Country
Sept. 8: at Chittenango Invitational, 9 am.
Sept. 12: Auburn, 4:30
Sept. 15: ESM Invitational, 9 a.m.
Sept. 19: at Cortland (w/Fulton), 4:30
Sept. 22: at Baldwinsville Invitational, 9 a.m.
Sept. 26: Syracuse West (w/Oswego), 4:30
Oct. 3: at Central Square (w/Jamesville-DeWitt), 4:30
Oct. 6: at Tully Invitational, 10 a.m.
Oct. 12-13: at Manhattan Invitational, 9 a.m.
Oct. 17: SCAC Empire Championships at Baldwinsville, 4:30
Nov. 3: Section III Class B Championships at Chittenango
Nov. 10: NYSPHAA Championships at Sunken Meadow, Long Island
Nov. 17: Federation Championships at Bowdoin Park
Girls Tennis
Aug. 27: at Fulton, 11 a.m.
Aug. 29: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 11 a.m.
Aug. 30: at Mexico, 11 a.m.
Aug. 31: at Central Square, 11 a.m.
Sept. 4: Auburn, 4:30
Sept. 6: Oswego, 4:30
Sept. 7: at Cortland, 4:30
Sept. 10: Syracuse West, 4:30
Sept. 12: Fulton, 4:30
Sept. 14: Jamesville-DeWitt, 4:30
Sept. 17: Central Square, 4:30
Sept. 19: at Auburn, 4:30
Sept. 21: at Oswego, 4:30
Sept. 25: Cortland, 4:30
Sept. 27: at Syracuse West, 4:30
Girls Gymnastics
Combined team with Liverpool and Chittenango
Sept. 11: Jamesville-DeWitt/F-M, 5:30
Sept. 17: at Whitesboro (w/Utica Proctor), 6 p..m
Sept. 24: at Baldwinsville, 5:30
Oct. 1: New Hartford, 5:30
Oct. 3: Rome Free Academy, 5:30
Oct. 12: Central Square, 5:30
Oct. 19: Section III Championships at CNY Gymnastics Center, 9 a.m.
Boys Golf
Blue and Orange team home matches at Links at Erie Village
Aug. 22: Central Square, 9 a.m.
Aug. 27: at Drumlins Invitational, 8 a.m.
Aug. 28: at Oswego, 1:30
Aug. 29: at Cortland, 9 a.m.
Aug. 30: at Auburn, 9 a.m.
Aug. 31: Fulton, 9 a.m.
Sept. 5: at Fulton, 4 p.m.
Sept. 12: Cortland, 3:30
Sept. 14: Oswego, 3:30
Sept. 17: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 3:30
Sept. 24: at Central Square, 3:30
Sept. 26: Jamesville-DeWitt, 3:30
Sept. 28: Auburn, 3:30
