 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

ESM announces fall sports schedule

Aug 24, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, High School

ESM announces fall sports schedule

by Phil Blackwell

sports editor

East Syracuse Minoa High School’s 2018 fall sports schedule, with all dates and times subject to change.

Football

Aug. 31: Honeoye Falls-Lima (at Carrier Dome), 5 p.m.

Sept. 7: Fulton, 6:30

Sept. 14: at Vestal, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21: Auburn, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28: Whitesboro, 6:30

Oct. 6: at New Paltz, 2 p.m.

Oct. 12: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Aug. 28: Jamesville-DeWitt, 11 a.m.

Aug. 30: Central Square, 10 a.m.

Sept. 4: at Auburn, 6:30

Sept. 7: at Fulton, 4:30

Sept. 10: at Syracuse, 4:30

Sept. 13: at Oswego, 6:30

Sept. 18: Cortland, 5:30

Sept. 20: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 4:30

Sept. 22: Cicero-North Syracuse, 11 a.m.

Sept. 25: at Central Square, 6:30

Sept. 27: Auburn, 6:30

Sept. 29: Fulton, 6 p.m.

Oct. 5: Syracuse, 6:30

Oct. 9: Oswego, 5:30

Oct. 11: at Cortland, 6:30

Oct. 13: at West Genesee, 11 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Aug. 28: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 5 p.m.

Aug. 30: Central Square, noon

Sept. 4: Auburn, 6:30

Sept. 7: at Fulton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11: Fowler, 6:30

Sept. 13: Oswego, 5:30

Sept. 18: at Cortland, 6:30

Sept. 20: Jamesville-DeWitt, 6:30

Sept. 22: at Rome Free Academy, time TBD

Sept. 25: Central Square, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29: Fulton, noon

Oct. 4: at Fowler, 4:30

Oct. 9: at Oswego, 6:30

Oct. 11: Cortland, 6:30

Oct. 12: at Pittsford Mendon, 7 p.m.

Field Hockey

Aug. 30-31: at Fayetteville-Manlius Invitational

Sept. 5: at Auburn, 6:30

Sept. 6: Cazenovia, 4:15

Sept. 10: Liverpool, 6:15

Sept. 12: New Hartford, 6:15

Sept. 14: Cortland, 6:15

Sept. 17: Auburn, 6:15

Sept. 19: Baldwinsville, 6:15

Sept. 22: Holland Patent, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Sept. 26: Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:15

Oct. 1: at Whitesboro, 6 p.m.

Oct. 3: at New Hartford, 4:30

Oct. 4: Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:15

Oct. 10: at Cortland, 6:30

Boys, Girls Cross Country

Sept. 8: at Chittenango Invitational, 9 am.

Sept. 12: Auburn, 4:30

Sept. 15: ESM Invitational, 9 a.m.

Sept. 19: at Cortland (w/Fulton), 4:30

Sept. 22: at Baldwinsville Invitational, 9 a.m.

Sept. 26: Syracuse West (w/Oswego), 4:30

Oct. 3: at Central Square (w/Jamesville-DeWitt), 4:30

Oct. 6: at Tully Invitational, 10 a.m.

Oct. 12-13: at Manhattan Invitational, 9 a.m.

Oct. 17: SCAC Empire Championships at Baldwinsville, 4:30

Nov. 3: Section III Class B Championships at Chittenango

Nov. 10: NYSPHAA Championships at Sunken Meadow, Long Island

Nov. 17: Federation Championships at Bowdoin Park

Girls Tennis

Aug. 27: at Fulton, 11 a.m.

Aug. 29: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 11 a.m.

Aug. 30: at Mexico, 11 a.m.

Aug. 31: at Central Square, 11 a.m.

Sept. 4: Auburn, 4:30

Sept. 6: Oswego, 4:30

Sept. 7: at Cortland, 4:30

Sept. 10: Syracuse West, 4:30

Sept. 12: Fulton, 4:30

Sept. 14: Jamesville-DeWitt, 4:30

Sept. 17: Central Square, 4:30

Sept. 19: at Auburn, 4:30

Sept. 21: at Oswego, 4:30

Sept. 25: Cortland, 4:30

Sept. 27: at Syracuse West, 4:30

Girls Gymnastics

Combined team with Liverpool and Chittenango

Sept. 11: Jamesville-DeWitt/F-M, 5:30

Sept. 17: at Whitesboro (w/Utica Proctor), 6 p..m

Sept. 24: at Baldwinsville, 5:30

Oct. 1: New Hartford, 5:30

Oct. 3: Rome Free Academy, 5:30

Oct. 12: Central Square, 5:30

Oct. 19: Section III Championships at CNY Gymnastics Center, 9 a.m.

Boys Golf

Blue and Orange team home matches at Links at Erie Village

Aug. 22: Central Square, 9 a.m.

Aug. 27: at Drumlins Invitational, 8 a.m.

Aug. 28: at Oswego, 1:30

Aug. 29: at Cortland, 9 a.m.

Aug. 30: at Auburn, 9 a.m.

Aug. 31: Fulton, 9 a.m.

Sept. 5: at Fulton, 4 p.m.

Sept. 12: Cortland, 3:30

Sept. 14: Oswego, 3:30

Sept. 17: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 3:30

Sept. 24: at Central Square, 3:30

Sept. 26: Jamesville-DeWitt, 3:30

Sept. 28: Auburn, 3:30

Comment on this Story

F-M announces fall sports schedule
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling