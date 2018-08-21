WG football could make long-awaited return to glory

Aug 21, 2018 Phil Blackwell Eagle Observer, High School
West Genesee football assistant coach Tim Schmidt and players work through a drill on Tuesday morning. The Wildcats, who were 4-5 a season ago, open its season Aug. 31 at home against Henninger.
Through his decade serving as head coach of the West Genesee football team, Joe Corley has experienced the apex of winning a Section III title and the nadir of going an entire season without a win.
But after a long, rough patch, the Wildcats, in 2017, began to make noise again, going 4-5, and were it not for a narrow defeat to Central Square, it may have returned to the sectional playoffs.
That left everyone, coaches and players alike, hungry for 2018, especially since most of WG’s starting lineup returns, including the entire offensive line and 10 starters on defense. In all, the roster features 31 seniors.
“This group has a shot,” said Corley. “We have experience and good numbers. And they’re fund kids who enjoy being out there and love football.”
Even the Wildcats’ biggest concern might turn into a strength. Liam Barry graduated, but senior Tyler Cook takes over at quarterback, and Corley calls Cook the “full package”, aggressive with his decision-making and equally capable of making plays on the ground and in the air.
Cook works in front of five returning starters on the line, a group that does not have imposing size, but makes up for it with athleticism, quickness and a desire to wear down defenders with their physical style.
Center A.J. Valenti (220 pounds) anchors the line, flanked at guard by Shawn Sakran and Mumin Hussein, both of whom check in at 250 pounds. Two more seniors, Jake Thomson (205 pounds) and Mike White (200 pounds), start at tackle.
When WG throws the ball, it can look to Ben Rustay, who led the team in catches a season ago. Even if Rustay cannot break open with his strong route-running, Cook has Esisas Brumfield and tight end Chandler McAvan to find as John Benson moves from tight end to wideout.
Meanwhile, when the Wildcats run the ball, three viable options are on hand, from returning seniors Brad May and Eddie Herbert to sophomore Exavier Brumfield, who could make an instant impact.
Even if Cook struggles to get going, the presence of a veteran defense takes lots of pressure off him. After years of getting roughed up, WG’s resistance might be in position to dish out its own punishment.
When the Wildcats go to a 4-3, McAvan and Cole Wade line up at end, flanking White and Areece Appleton at tackle. The secondary returns, too, as Esisas Brumfield and Mark Cotter man the corners next to a safety rotation that includes Brad James, Chris Schahczenski and Christian Rossi. Both Schahczenski and Rossi are team captains, along with Cook.
Only at linebacker, where Malin White works in the middle, is there a new face, and White gets help from May and Brendan Hammerle at outside linebacker. Between them, Riley Small and Anthony Datellas will handle kicking duties.
The latest Class AA division shuffling meant that WG moved from AA-1 to AA-2, meaning that it will play defending sectional champion Cicero-North Syracuse for the first time in the regular season since 2013 on Sept. 28 at Mike Messere Field, six days after a first encounter with Utica Proctor since 2011.
In all, the Wildcats have four home games, starting Friday against Henninger, where the deep struggles of the recent past may start to melt away.
“We’ve gone through some tough times, but now we’re on our way up,” said Corley.
