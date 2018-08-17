MPH releases fall sports schedule

Aug 17, 2018 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, High School
Manlius-Pebble Hill School’s 2018 varsity fall sports schedule, with all dates and times subject to change.
Boys Soccer
Aug. 29: Faith Heritage (at Jones Road Soccer Field), 4 p.m.
Aug. 31: Onondaga, 11 a.m.
Sept. 5: at Tully, 4:30
Sept. 7: Cato-Meridian, 4:30
Sept. 12: Fabius-Pompey, 4:30
Sept. 14: at LaFayette, 4:30
Sept. 17: Faith Heritage, 4:30
Sept. 18: at Stockbridge Valley, 4:30
Sept. 21: Bishop Ludden, 4:30
Sept. 24: Bishop Grimes, 4:30
Oct. 1: Tully, 4:30
Oct. 3: at Onondaga, 4:30
Oct. 5: Solvay, 4:30
Oct. 10: at Fabius-Pompey, 6:30
Oct. 12: LaFayette, 4:30
Girls Soccer
Aug. 29: South Jefferson, 4:30
Aug. 30: Pulaski, 11 a.m.
Sept. 4: Tully, 4:30
Sept. 6: at Onondaga, 6:30
Sept. 8: Bishop Grimes, noon
Sept. 12: at Fabius-Pompey, 6:30
Sept. 14: LaFayette, 4:30
Sept. 17: at Pulaski, 4:30
Sept. 20: at Cato-Meridian, 4:30
Sept. 22: at Bishop Ludden, 10 a.m.
Sept. 24: at Bishop Grimes, 4:30
Oct. 1: at Tully, 4:30
Oct. 3: Onondaga, 4:30
Oct. 9: Fabius-Pompey, 4:30
Oct. 11: at LaFayette, 4:30
Girls Tennis
Aug. 27: at Pulaski, 11 a.m.
Aug. 29: Mexico, 11 a.m.
Aug. 31: at CBA, 11 a.m.
Sept. 5: Bishop Grimes, 4 p.m.
Sept. 7: Westhill, 4:30
Sept. 11: at Marcellus, 4:30
Sept. 14: at Skaneateles, 4:30
Sept. 17: Cazenovia, 4:30
Sept. 18: at Homer, 4:30
Sept. 21: Chittenango, 4:30
Sept. 24: at Phoenix, 4:30
Boys, Girls Cross Country
Sept. 11: Bishop Grimes (w/Pulaski and Faith Heritage), 4:30
Sept. 19: at Cato-Meridian (w/Port Byron-Union Springs), 4:30
Sept. 25: at Fabius-Pompey (w/Tully), 4:30
Oct. 3: at LaFayette (w/Onondaga), 4:30
Oct. 10: at Weedsport (w/SAS and Blessed Virgin Mary), 4:30
Oct. 23: OHSL Liberty Championships at Tully, 4 p.m.
