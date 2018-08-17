 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

MPH releases fall sports schedule

Aug 17, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, High School

MPH releases fall sports schedule

by Phil Blackwell

sports editor

 

Manlius-Pebble Hill School’s 2018 varsity fall sports schedule, with all dates and times subject to change.

 

Boys Soccer

Aug. 29: Faith Heritage (at Jones Road Soccer Field), 4 p.m.

Aug. 31: Onondaga, 11 a.m.

Sept. 5: at Tully, 4:30

Sept. 7: Cato-Meridian, 4:30

Sept. 12: Fabius-Pompey, 4:30

Sept. 14: at LaFayette, 4:30

Sept. 17: Faith Heritage, 4:30

Sept. 18: at Stockbridge Valley, 4:30

Sept. 21: Bishop Ludden, 4:30

Sept. 24: Bishop Grimes, 4:30

Oct. 1: Tully, 4:30

Oct. 3: at Onondaga, 4:30

Oct. 5: Solvay, 4:30

Oct. 10: at Fabius-Pompey, 6:30

Oct. 12: LaFayette, 4:30

 

Girls Soccer

Aug. 29: South Jefferson, 4:30

Aug. 30: Pulaski, 11 a.m.

Sept. 4: Tully, 4:30

Sept. 6: at Onondaga, 6:30

Sept. 8: Bishop Grimes, noon

Sept. 12: at Fabius-Pompey, 6:30

Sept. 14: LaFayette, 4:30

Sept. 17: at Pulaski, 4:30

Sept. 20: at Cato-Meridian, 4:30

Sept. 22: at Bishop Ludden, 10 a.m.

Sept. 24: at Bishop Grimes, 4:30

Oct. 1: at Tully, 4:30

Oct. 3: Onondaga, 4:30

Oct. 9: Fabius-Pompey, 4:30

Oct. 11: at LaFayette, 4:30

 

Girls Tennis

Aug. 27: at Pulaski, 11 a.m.

Aug. 29: Mexico, 11 a.m.

Aug. 31: at CBA, 11 a.m.

Sept. 5: Bishop Grimes, 4 p.m.

Sept. 7: Westhill, 4:30

Sept. 11: at Marcellus, 4:30

Sept. 14: at Skaneateles, 4:30

Sept. 17: Cazenovia, 4:30

Sept. 18: at Homer, 4:30

Sept. 21: Chittenango, 4:30

Sept. 24: at Phoenix, 4:30

 

Boys, Girls Cross Country

Sept. 11: Bishop Grimes (w/Pulaski and Faith Heritage), 4:30

Sept. 19: at Cato-Meridian (w/Port Byron-Union Springs), 4:30

Sept. 25: at Fabius-Pompey (w/Tully), 4:30

Oct. 3: at LaFayette (w/Onondaga), 4:30

Oct. 10: at Weedsport (w/SAS and Blessed Virgin Mary), 4:30

Oct. 23: OHSL Liberty Championships at Tully, 4 p.m.

 

Comment on this Story

Like beer? Learn about hops in Cazenovia at upcoming lecture
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling