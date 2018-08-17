CBA announces fall sports schedule

Aug 17, 2018 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, High School
sports editor
Among the many stories for fall sports at Christian Brothers Academy is the girls cross country team returning from a 2017 state C championship, though it will compete this fall in Class B.
Here is the 2018 varsity schedule, with all dates and times subject to change.
Football
Aug. 31: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Sept. 7: Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30
Sept. 14: Elmira, 6:30
Sept. 21: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.
Sept. 28: Henninger, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5: at Corcoran, 6 p.m.
Oct. 12: Nottingham, 7 p.m.
Boys, Girls Cross Country
Sept. 12: Homer, 4:30
Sept. 19: at Phoenix, 4:30
Sept. 26: at Mexico, 4:30
Oct. 3: Westhill (w/Solvay and APW), 4:30
Oct. 10: at Chittenango, 4:30
Nov. 3: Section III Class B Championships at Chittenango
Nov. 10: NYSPHAA Championships at Sunken Meadow, Long Island
Nov. 17: Federation Championships at Bowdoin Park
Boys Soccer
Aug. 31: West Genesee (at Liverpool HS Stadium), 11 a.m.
Sept. 1: at Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Sept. 4: at Chittenango, 7:15
Sept. 7-8: at Cicero-North Syracuse Optimist Tournament
Sept. 11: at Solvay, 6 p.m.
Sept. 12: Westhill, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: at Skaneateles, 6:30
Sept. 20: Homer, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: Marcellus, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Phoenix, 4 p.m.
Oct. 2: Jordan-Elbridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Mexico, 6:30
Oct. 6: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 6 p.m.
Oct. 11: Cazenovia, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Sept. 1: at West Genesee, 11 a.m.
Sept. 4: Homer, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 7: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 4:30
Sept. 8: Mexico, 11 a.m.
Sept. 11: Westhill, 7 p.m.
Sept. 14: at Phoenix, 4:30
Sept. 17: Marcellus, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19: at Solvay, 6 p.m.
Sept. 24: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26: at Skaneateles, 6:30
Oct. 2: Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, 5 p.m.
Oct. 4: Cazenovia, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: Jordan-Elbridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Hannibal, 4:30
Oct. 13: at Chittenango, 11 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Home meets at Le Moyne College Pool
Sept. 6: Mexico, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: Fayetteville-Manlius (at Cazenovia College), 7 p.m.
Sept. 14: at Baldwinsville, 5 p.m.
Sept. 18: Cicero-North Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Sept. 20: Liverpool, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 5 p.m.
Sept. 27: Syracuse (at Nottingham HS), 5 p.m.
Oct. 4: Skaneateles, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: at Auburn, 5 p.m.
Oct. 15: West Genesee, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Oswego, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23: New Hartford, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Home matches at Drumlins Country Club
Aug. 20: at Cazenovia, 10 a.m.
Aug. 23: LaFayette, 10 a.m.
Aug. 27: at Tully, 10 a.m.
Aug. 28: Skaneateles, 10 a.m.
Aug. 29: Homer, 10 a.m.
Sept. 5: at Homer, 3:30
Sept. 7: at Chittenango, 3:30
Sept. 10: Phoenix, 3:30
Sept. 12: at Westhill, 3:30
Sept. 14: Mexico, 3:30
Sept. 17: Cazenovia, 3:30
Sept. 19: at LaFayette, 3:30
Sept. 21: Tully, 3:30
Sept. 25: at Phoenix, 3:30
Sept. 27: at Skaneateles, 3:30
Girls Tennis
Aug. 27: Bishop Grimes, 11 a.m.
Aug. 29: at Westhill, 4:30
Aug. 31: Manlius-Pebble Hill, 11 a.m.
Sept. 6: Skaneateles, 4:30
Sept. 10: at Cazenovia, 4:30
Sept. 12: at Homer, 4:30
Sept. 14: at Chittenango, 4:30
Sept. 17: Phoenix, 4:30
Sept. 19: at Jordan-Elbridge, 4:30
Sept. 21: at Pulaski, 4:30
Sept. 25: Mexico, 4:30
Sept. 26: Marcellus, 4:30
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Aug 17, 2018 0
Aug 17, 2018 0
Aug 17, 2018 0
Aug 16, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Aug 17, 2018
Aug 17, 2018