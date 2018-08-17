CBA announces fall sports schedule

by Phil Blackwell

sports editor

Among the many stories for fall sports at Christian Brothers Academy is the girls cross country team returning from a 2017 state C championship, though it will compete this fall in Class B.

Here is the 2018 varsity schedule, with all dates and times subject to change.

Football

Aug. 31: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7: Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30

Sept. 14: Elmira, 6:30

Sept. 21: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28: Henninger, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5: at Corcoran, 6 p.m.

Oct. 12: Nottingham, 7 p.m.

Boys, Girls Cross Country

Sept. 12: Homer, 4:30

Sept. 19: at Phoenix, 4:30

Sept. 26: at Mexico, 4:30

Oct. 3: Westhill (w/Solvay and APW), 4:30

Oct. 10: at Chittenango, 4:30

Nov. 3: Section III Class B Championships at Chittenango

Nov. 10: NYSPHAA Championships at Sunken Meadow, Long Island

Nov. 17: Federation Championships at Bowdoin Park

Boys Soccer

Aug. 31: West Genesee (at Liverpool HS Stadium), 11 a.m.

Sept. 1: at Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Sept. 4: at Chittenango, 7:15

Sept. 7-8: at Cicero-North Syracuse Optimist Tournament

Sept. 11: at Solvay, 6 p.m.

Sept. 12: Westhill, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18: at Skaneateles, 6:30

Sept. 20: Homer, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25: Marcellus, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Oct. 2: Jordan-Elbridge, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Mexico, 6:30

Oct. 6: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 6 p.m.

Oct. 11: Cazenovia, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 1: at West Genesee, 11 a.m.

Sept. 4: Homer, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 4:30

Sept. 8: Mexico, 11 a.m.

Sept. 11: Westhill, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14: at Phoenix, 4:30

Sept. 17: Marcellus, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19: at Solvay, 6 p.m.

Sept. 24: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26: at Skaneateles, 6:30

Oct. 2: Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, 5 p.m.

Oct. 4: Cazenovia, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9: Jordan-Elbridge, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Hannibal, 4:30

Oct. 13: at Chittenango, 11 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Home meets at Le Moyne College Pool

Sept. 6: Mexico, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11: Fayetteville-Manlius (at Cazenovia College), 7 p.m.

Sept. 14: at Baldwinsville, 5 p.m.

Sept. 18: Cicero-North Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Sept. 20: Liverpool, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 5 p.m.

Sept. 27: Syracuse (at Nottingham HS), 5 p.m.

Oct. 4: Skaneateles, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10: at Auburn, 5 p.m.

Oct. 15: West Genesee, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Oswego, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23: New Hartford, 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Home matches at Drumlins Country Club

Aug. 20: at Cazenovia, 10 a.m.

Aug. 23: LaFayette, 10 a.m.

Aug. 27: at Tully, 10 a.m.

Aug. 28: Skaneateles, 10 a.m.

Aug. 29: Homer, 10 a.m.

Sept. 5: at Homer, 3:30

Sept. 7: at Chittenango, 3:30

Sept. 10: Phoenix, 3:30

Sept. 12: at Westhill, 3:30

Sept. 14: Mexico, 3:30

Sept. 17: Cazenovia, 3:30

Sept. 19: at LaFayette, 3:30

Sept. 21: Tully, 3:30

Sept. 25: at Phoenix, 3:30

Sept. 27: at Skaneateles, 3:30

Girls Tennis

Aug. 27: Bishop Grimes, 11 a.m.

Aug. 29: at Westhill, 4:30

Aug. 31: Manlius-Pebble Hill, 11 a.m.

Sept. 6: Skaneateles, 4:30

Sept. 10: at Cazenovia, 4:30

Sept. 12: at Homer, 4:30

Sept. 14: at Chittenango, 4:30

Sept. 17: Phoenix, 4:30

Sept. 19: at Jordan-Elbridge, 4:30

Sept. 21: at Pulaski, 4:30

Sept. 25: Mexico, 4:30

Sept. 26: Marcellus, 4:30

