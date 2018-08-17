 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

CBA announces fall sports schedule

Aug 17, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, High School

CBA announces fall sports schedule

by Phil Blackwell

sports editor

 

Among the many stories for fall sports at Christian Brothers Academy is the girls cross country team returning from a 2017 state C championship, though it will compete this fall in Class B.

Here is the 2018 varsity schedule, with all dates and times subject to change.

 

Football

Aug. 31: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7: Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30

Sept. 14: Elmira, 6:30

Sept. 21: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28: Henninger, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5: at Corcoran, 6 p.m.

Oct. 12: Nottingham,  7 p.m.

 

Boys, Girls Cross Country

Sept. 12: Homer, 4:30

Sept. 19: at Phoenix, 4:30

Sept. 26: at Mexico, 4:30

Oct. 3: Westhill (w/Solvay and APW), 4:30

Oct. 10: at Chittenango, 4:30

Nov. 3: Section III Class B Championships at Chittenango

Nov. 10: NYSPHAA Championships at Sunken Meadow, Long Island

Nov. 17: Federation Championships at Bowdoin Park

 

Boys Soccer

Aug. 31: West Genesee (at Liverpool HS Stadium), 11 a.m.

Sept. 1: at Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Sept. 4: at Chittenango, 7:15

Sept. 7-8: at Cicero-North Syracuse Optimist Tournament

Sept. 11: at Solvay, 6 p.m.

Sept. 12: Westhill, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18: at Skaneateles, 6:30

Sept. 20: Homer, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25: Marcellus, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Oct. 2: Jordan-Elbridge, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Mexico, 6:30

Oct. 6: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 6 p.m.

Oct. 11: Cazenovia, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 1 p.m.

 

Girls Soccer

Sept. 1: at West Genesee, 11 a.m.

Sept. 4: Homer, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 4:30

Sept. 8: Mexico, 11 a.m.

Sept. 11: Westhill, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14: at Phoenix, 4:30

Sept. 17: Marcellus, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19: at Solvay, 6 p.m.

Sept. 24: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26: at Skaneateles, 6:30

Oct. 2: Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, 5 p.m.

Oct. 4: Cazenovia, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9: Jordan-Elbridge, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Hannibal, 4:30

Oct. 13: at Chittenango, 11 a.m.

 

Girls Swimming

Home meets at Le Moyne College Pool

Sept. 6: Mexico, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11: Fayetteville-Manlius (at Cazenovia College), 7 p.m.

Sept. 14: at Baldwinsville, 5 p.m.

Sept. 18: Cicero-North Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Sept. 20: Liverpool, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 5 p.m.

Sept. 27: Syracuse (at Nottingham HS), 5 p.m.

Oct. 4: Skaneateles, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10: at Auburn, 5 p.m.

Oct. 15: West Genesee, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Oswego, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23: New Hartford, 7 p.m.

 

Boys Golf

Home matches at Drumlins Country Club

Aug. 20: at Cazenovia, 10 a.m.

Aug. 23: LaFayette, 10 a.m.

Aug. 27: at Tully, 10 a.m.

Aug. 28: Skaneateles, 10 a.m.

Aug. 29: Homer, 10 a.m.

Sept. 5: at Homer, 3:30

Sept. 7: at Chittenango, 3:30

Sept. 10: Phoenix, 3:30

Sept. 12: at Westhill, 3:30

Sept. 14: Mexico, 3:30

Sept. 17: Cazenovia, 3:30

Sept. 19: at LaFayette, 3:30

Sept. 21: Tully, 3:30

Sept. 25: at Phoenix, 3:30

Sept. 27: at Skaneateles, 3:30

 

Girls Tennis

Aug. 27: Bishop Grimes, 11 a.m.

Aug. 29: at Westhill, 4:30

Aug. 31: Manlius-Pebble Hill, 11 a.m.

Sept. 6: Skaneateles, 4:30

Sept. 10: at Cazenovia, 4:30

Sept. 12: at Homer, 4:30

Sept. 14: at Chittenango, 4:30

Sept. 17: Phoenix, 4:30

Sept. 19: at Jordan-Elbridge, 4:30

Sept. 21: at Pulaski, 4:30

Sept. 25: Mexico, 4:30

Sept. 26: Marcellus, 4:30

Comment on this Story

Bishop Grimes releases fall sports schedule
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling