Track girls celebrate successful season

The 2018 Cazenovia Girls Track and Field team enjoyed a successful season, highlighted by an undefeated regular season, the OHSL Liberty Central league title and a first place finish at the OHSL Liberty Championship meet. (Cardinal Sports Imaging)

The Cazenovia Girls Track and Field team gathered last week to celebrate the conclusion of a successful 2018 campaign. The girls, undefeated during their regular season, earned the OHSL Liberty Central Division title, their seventh league championship in nine years.

Their 5-0 mark during the weather-abbreviated 2018 season brought their cumulative record since 2010 to 58-3. The Lady Lakers also won the OHSL Liberty League Championship meet and finished second at the Section 3, Class B2 title meet.

The girls earned numerous individual honors highlighted by sectional titles in four events, first team all-league honors in eight events and second team recognition in five events. Members of the team achieved 37 sectional qualifying performances in 18 events and 13 state qualifier performances in 11 events.

The squad also earned academic honors as it achieved NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete Team status for the 21st consecutive year. Twenty-seven of the 40 girls on the roster earned a grade point average of over 90 percent during the season and the top three quarters of the team had a combined average GPA of 93.58 percent during the spring.

The team recognized athletes with individual awards at its end of season banquet, highlighted by the three official athletic department plaques. Senior Captain Jamie Joseph was named the team’s most valuable athlete. The team’s leading scorer, she was sectional champion in the shot put, set a new school record in the 800-meter run and reached the state qualifier in three events.

Senior Captain Meggie Hart was named the team’s most valuable runner and earned the “Iron Woman” award in recognition her first team all-league status in the 1500, 3000 and 2000-meter steeplechase. She ended her career as the school record holder in both the 3000 and steeplechase.

Junior Maddy Gavitt earned most valuable field athlete status based on her sectional title in the triple jump, first team all-league honors in the long jump and second team honors in both the high jump and 100-meter hurdles.

Several girls were also honored with team awards at the banquet. Senior Captains Julia Barrett and Katie Robbins were given leadership awards for their excellence as leaders and role models on the team. Junior Paige Hunt, who earned bids to the state qualifier meet in three events, was named the team’s most improved athlete.

Sophomore Chloe Smith, who scored 100 points for the team and advanced to the state qualifier in two events despite missing half the season with an injury, received the “red shirt” award for her contributions. Freshman Lili Gavitt earned “rookie of the year” honors based on her sectional and league titles in the pentathlon.

Despite losing the exceptional talents of its four captains and fellow seniors Lucy Langan and Isabel VanTassel, the future is bright for the Lakers as they will return 34 of the 40 girls on this year’s roster in 2019.

