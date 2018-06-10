Grasso, Lakers earn medals at state track meet

Since she had her choice of what events to concentrate on, Skaneateles girls track and field senior Mia Grasso concentrated on the 400-meter hurdles along with her involvement with the Lakers’ 4×100 relay team.

It paid off to the tune of a trio of medals for the Lakers at last weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium.

Grasso, in the Division II (small school) portion of the 400 hurdles on Friday afternoon, tore to a time of one minute, 3.55 seconds, third overall and second in the NYSPHSAA portion behind Mount Sinai’s Kayleigh Robinson, who won in 1:03.03.

This earned, for Grasso, an invitation to Saturday’s Federation final in the 400 hurdles, where she improved by more than half a second to 1:03.04 and landed in fourth place, beating Robinson (1:03.79) as Spencerport’s Vanessa Watson dipped under the one-minute mark to win in 59.67 seconds.

All of this followed the Division II 4×100 relay late Friday. Grasso paired up again with Emme Conan, Graeson Landsberg and Maddie Peterson and the Lakers finished in 49.71 seconds.

While this didn’t quite match the 49.59 put up during the May 31 Section III state qualifier, it still landed Skaneateles in third place as Tapestry Charter, in 48.86 seconds, won and World of Inquiry (49.40) got second place.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story