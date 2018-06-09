 

CBA girls lacrosse earn fourth state championship

Jun 09, 2018

If the hallmarks of a dynasty are consistent excellence and regular championship runs, the Christian Brothers Academy girls lacrosse team fit those definitions quite well.

When the Brothers defeated Penfield 10-5 Saturday at SUNY-Cortland, it was the team’s second state Class A championship in three years and fourth this decade, counting the titles won in 2011 in Class C and 2013 in Class B.

To take the last step on this state championship journey, CBA had to be both tough and patient against the Patriots, working hard for good scoring chances and counting on a consistent defense that ably protected a fragile lead most of the afternoon.

Penfield, who had knocked off reigning state champion Pittsford in the Section V semifinals, was an unlikely state finalist, having survived losing two players to cards to beat North Rockland 9-8 in overtime the day before.

Having gone through so much drama, the Patriots weren’t fazed when Grace Hulslander, so crucial to the Brothers’ late surge in its state semifinal win over West Islip, hit back-to-back goals in the game’s first five minutes.

Instead, Penfield tied it, 2-2, on goals by Madigan Lublin and Nina Nesselbush, and with its long possessions and patience controlled the game’s tempo throughout the first half.

Anna Ziemba struck twice in a 55-second span late in the half, pushing CBA back in front, and then assisted on Gracie Britton’s goal after Nesselbush scored for a second time.

So it was 5-3 at halftime, CBA far from safe, yet still in front and feeling even better after Tatum Kohlbrenner added to that lead 2;20 into the second half.

Near the midway point of the half with the score 6-4, Ziemba was injured chasing a draw, but seconds later Iris Vinal stopped Shannon Burdick point-blank, a save that allowed CBA to get the ball back and use a time-out with 11:33 left to deliberate how it would attack the homestretch.

As it turned out, it was an attack, with Olivia Penoyer scoring 93 seconds later, followed by a long defensive stand where, again, Ali Anderson, Kathleen Harrigan, Paige Alletzhauser and Avery Penoyer blanketed the forwards and forced a turnover.

When Hulslander finished off a fast break by scoring with 5:33 left and fellow senior Claire Jeschke converted twice more in the closing minutes, another state title was locked away in the Brothers’ possession to add to the three it had already won.

 

