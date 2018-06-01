WG, J-E, Solvay athletes win at sectional track state qualifier

As a string of area track and field athletes earned spots in next week’s state championship meet, they also set plenty of new school marks during Thursday’s Section III state qualifier at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium.

West Genesee had plenty of success, starting with the girls 4×100 relay, where Caitlin Mills, Amina Mambambu, Sandy Gardino and Megan Delia finished in 49.59 seconds to edge Corcoran (49.65) and earn a berth in the state meet.

Then Carly Benson earned another title for the Wildcats in the 1,500-meter run. With her time of 4:37.26, Benson pulled away to beat C-NS’s Mia Pestle (4:44.97) by more than seven seconds.

Emily Young challenged in the 800-meter run, finishing in 2:14.86, just behind Fayetteville-Manlius’ Phoebe White, who won in 2:14.26. WG’s 4×400 relay team of Benson, Young, Abby Kuppinger and Kelsey Fox were second in 4:06.49.

Mills beat out Mamambu and Gardino to get to the 100-meter dash final, where she took seventh place in 13.51 seconds. Kuppinger was fifth in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.94.

WG’s boys team had Chris McAfee throw the shot put 45 feet 1 inch to finish fourth. Dan Gill was fifth in the boys 100-meter dash in 11.58 seconds, with Griffin Dombroske seventh in the triple jump by going 40’10 ½”.

Jordan-Elbridge got a victory from Marion Quigley in the Division II (small school) pentathlon, his total of 3,288 points also the best overall total by 301 points over Baldwinsville’s Nate Jaquint, the Division I winner. West Genesee’s David Wenner had 2,698 points to finish fourth in Division I as the Eagles’ Erik Jewell got 2,464 points.

In the 4×100 relay, J-E was also second as Ethan Kinney, Nate Williams, Zach Barber and Jeremiah Sparks finished in school-record 45.50 seconds, trailing only Cazenovia (45.06) at the line.

Kenny Williams joined Ethan Kinney, Logan Kinney and Ryan Chiaramonte as the Eagles were third in the 4×400 in 3:34.18. Sparks tied for eighth in the high jump, clearing 5’10”.

Solvay featured Ashley Bosco’s latest victory in the girls shot put. Bosco tossed it 45’5 ½”to beat Oriskany’s Jane Fahy (41’5 ¾”) as both earned berths in the state meet.

The Bearcats’ Dylon Ewers nearly won the boys high jump for the Bearcats, clearing 6 feet, the same as Faith Heritage’s John Manchester, but Manchester had fewer misses. Jaimen Bliss got fourth place in the 400 sprint in 51.71 seconds.

Westhill seventh-grader Ashley Bolesh went 59.84 seconds in the 400-meter dash to finish second behind Camden’s Mackenzie Mix (58.93). Alyssa Holstein was third in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.34 seconds, while Lauren Holstein was fifth in 17.50 seconds. Noelle Coolican was third in the pole vault and Ashley Heffernan fourth, both clearing 9’6”.

Lennah Abraham was sixth in the discus (87’4) as Angie Mesa-Espinosa got 10th place in the200-meter dash. The Warriors were fourth in the 4×400 in 4:19.59 and sixth in the 4×800 relay in 10:12.96.

Marcellus had Nick Patterson gain fourth place in the long jump, going 21’6” ahead of Westhill’s Ben Eassa (20’9 ¼”) in seventh place. Joe Riccardi get to fourth place in the 3,200-meter run in 9:59.87.

Eassa would contend in the triple jump, going 42’5 ½” to get to fifth place as Evan Watt was fifth with 41’11”, ahead of Patterson (41’8 ¼”), who got seventh place. Watt and Eassa both cleared 12 feet in the pole vault to tie for sixth place.

Also for Westhill, Brendan Rewakowski was third in the Division II mile with a time of 4:40.62. Dan Washburn was 11th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:36.68.

Bishop Ludden had Sarah Thompson finish third in the Division II pentathlon with 1,825 points. M as Zoe Fortin went 34’ ½” in the triple jump for sixth place and went 16’3 ¼” in the long jump. Marcellus’ Meaghan Strempel went 11:57.14 in the 3,000-meter run

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story