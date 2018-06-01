Grasso leads Lakers at state track qualifier

When the Skaneateles track and field teams made their way to Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium for last Thursday’s Section III state qualifying meet, the whole point was to return eight days later with more work at hand.

C-NS is also hosting this weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships, and the Lakers will be quite present, especially star senior Mia Grasso after her pair of victories in the qualifier.

First, though, Skaneateles starred in the 4×100 relay. Grasso, joined by Emme Conan, Graeson Landsberg and Maddie Peterson, went 49.59 seconds to win that event in convincing fashion.

Not only was that time more than a second quicker than Division II runner-up Institute of Technology Central (51.16), it matched the winning 49.59 in Division I by West Genesee.

Grasso went from there to the 400-meter hurdles, where in a time of 1:04.38 she held off Clinton’s Emmeline MacPherson (1:05.37) by nearly a full second to win that race, though both qualified for the state meet.

Then, in the night’s final race, the 200-meter dash, Grasso got to the finish line in 25.99 seconds, clear enough to beat Camden’s Mackenzie Mix (26.34) and the field. In the high jump, Grasso tied for seventh, clearing 4 feet 8 inches.

Elsewhere, Conan went 13.22 seconds to reach the finals of the 100-meter dash, where she ultimately got seventh place, though her time slowed to 13.42 seconds. Natalie Condon finished seventh in the 1,500-meter run in 5:07.27, while Sharla Dart threw the shot put 28’1 ¼” to finish eighth.

On the boys side, the lone Skaneateles competitor,Brahm Malcolm, got to fourth place in the 110 high hurdles in 16.47 seconds as New Hartford’s Nate Oczkowski won in 16.05 seconds.

