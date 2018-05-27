Westhill baseball reaches sectional Class B final

Cast into a slightly unfamiliar role, the Westhill baseball team embraced it, rising from a no. 5 seed and seeing everything break right for them in pursuit of another Section III Class B championship.

At first, the Warriors took advantage of getting to play on Onondaga Community College’s turf field on May 22 for its opening-round game against Canastota, while many other games were rained out.

Westhill won, 7-0, and then saw a possible long road trip to Adams negated when no. 13 seed Marcellus upset no. 4 seed South Jefferson 8-5. So the quarterfinal Thursday would have the Warriors against the Mustangs at Hopkins Road Park, the game moved because Westhill was hosting the sectional B-1 track and field meet.

As it was in the regular season, Westhill beat the Mustangs, this one a 10-2 decision where the Warriors took charge with five runs in the bottom of the second, helped by a trio of Marcellus errors.

Both of the Mustangs’ runs came in the fourth as Mike Licamele drove home Ben McFall and Ryan Pierce, but after that Nate King threw three scoreless innings in relief of Andrew O’Connor.

Meanwhile, the Warriors got away with two runs in the fifth and three runs in the sixth. Philip Zollo got credit for a pair of RBIs as Adam Herne scored three times, with Ben Coates and Brandon Amidon-Crawford each scoring twice.

This took place as top seed Vernon-Verona-Sherrill was ousted 3-1 by defending champion Oneida, a no. 8 seed that now sought to topple Westhill when the two met in Saturday’s semifinals on the OCC turf.

But the Warriors had planned ahead for all this, and that plan turned into a 5-1 victory over the Indians.

Because it had played four days earlier against Canastota, it was able to bring back pitching ace John Geer on short rest. Geer showed no fatigue as, over seven solid innings, he limited Oneida to four hits and only gave up one walk while striking out eight.

After stranding two runners in the first, Westhill poked across a run in the second against Oneida starter Logan McClelland, but saved its big damage for a three-run fourth where Ryan Bennett’s single scored Zollo and O’Connor tripled home Zollo, ultimately crossing the plate, too, on a throwing error.

A sixth-inning run offered further insurance for the Warriors as Bennett and Zollo also got credit for RBIs and Coates contributed two hits, plus a run scored. Ty D’Arcangelis drove home Jorden Barlow with Oneida’s lone run in the top of the seventh.

Before this, no. 2 seed Adirondack used a big late outburst to rout no. 3 seed Skaneateles 17-3 in the other semifinal, so it’s Westhill against the Wildcats in Monday’s title game at 4:30 at OCC.

