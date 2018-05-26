J-D girls track wins 10th straight sectional title

No matter if the names change or the relative strengths and weaknesses of a certain roster, the Jamesville-DeWitt girls track and field team ends each season on a familiar plateau.

The Red Rams’ streak of Section III Class A titles now stands at a full decade after Friday’s meet at Fulton, where J-D needed 138 points to beat out Oswego (90 points) and a field that included East Syracuse Minoa, who was third with 83 points.

A full 40 of the Rams’ points came from the four wins by Alexandria Payne, who started with a time of 15.24 seconds to pull away from ESM’s Mackenzie Bourdon (17.49) and win the 100-meter hurdles. Bourdon also finished second in the 400 hurdles in 1:13.82 for the Spartans.

In the 100-meter dash, Payne, in 12.74 seconds, had the only time under the 13-second mark, while in the 200-meter dash she won in 26.26 seconds, nearly a full second ahead of the field. Finally, in the long jump, Payne’s best leap of 17 feet 4 1/2 inches held off Whitesboro’s Kelsey Wands (17’2 1/2″) for the top spot.

J-D also won elsewhere, including the 4×800 relay where Sophia Vinciguerra, Amelia Gilbert, Abby Leavitt and Grace Bridge posted 10:27.29 as ESM was fourth in 11:05.96.

Vinciguerra got second place in the 1,500-meter run in 5:12.20, while Ayla Erwin was second (11:52.30) and Leavitt third (11:56.96) in the 3,00-meter run. Laetticia Bazile cleared 5’2″ for second place in the high jump.

Janna VanVranken was second in the 400-meter dash in 1:03.82. In the discus, Sayaka LaClair threw it 98’1″ to finish second to Whitesboro’s Madison Kozyra (99’10”), with ESM’s Sara Bourdon fourth as she threw it 92’7″.

Marianah Williams was third in the shot put, heaving it 31’1 1/2″. Bridge was fourth and Gilbert fifth in the 800-meter run, with Kathryn Sizing fourth in the 2,000-meter steeplechase and Samantha Aitken sixth.

For its part, ESM again had a 4×100 relay win as Mackenzie Bourdon, Lashae Benjamin, Sophie Hartz and Mia Montgomery went 51.32 seconds and J-D (53.57 seconds) was just behind Carthage (53.56) in second place.

Montgomery earned another title in the triple jump by going 36’2″, with J-D’s Denise Yaeger third in 33’7 1/4″ after finishing fifth in the long jump. Maria Markert cleared 9’6″ for second place in the pole vault as Julia Perrotta topped 8’6″ for fourth place. Jennah Ferrari was fourth in the high jump, clearing 4’10”.

Hartz was third in the 100 sprint (13.17 seconds) as Kat Boland took third in the 400 sprint in 1:04.23 and helped Mackenzie Bourdon, Kassandra Burr and Melanie DeFeo finish third in the 4×400 relay in 4:28.68, well clear of J-D (4:37.40) in fourth place.

Meanwhile, in the boys sectional Class A meet, J-D had 139.5 points, but New Hartford beat them with 151 points as ESM again finished third, with 57 points.

David Fikhman nearly swept the sprints for the Red Rams, going 50.21 seconds in the 400 as part of a 1-2 effort with Mike Potamianos (52.39) and handling the 200 in 21.99 seconds with Joey Armenta third in 23.02 seconds.

And in the 100, Fikhman was second in 11.05 seconds to Whitesboro’s Lucas Casab (11.01) as Armenta finished fifth. To cap it off, Fikhman, joined by Armenta, Potamianos and Haberle Conlon, roared to victory in the 4×400 in 3:31.47, more than five seconds ahead of the field.

Marcus Johnson gave J-D a sweep of the jumping events, going 21’10 1/4″ in the long jump to prevail and then pulling off a top triple jump of 44’1 1/4″ for 10 more points.

Alex Carbacio got second place in the 110 hurdles in 15.93 seconds, with Markos Petkopoulos fifth. Takuya LaClair was second in the 400 hurdles in 59.88 seconds as Petkopoulos (1:03.92) got fourth place as LaClair cleared 5’8″ for fourth place in the high jump, with Carbacio sixth.

Nick Mannion, Josh Hillers, Sam Glisson and Fidel Martinez took second in the 4×800 in 8:30.97. Sabri Hafizuddin was third in the pentathlon with 2,390 points, while Joe DiDomenico was fifth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Brendan Sharon tied for fourth in the pole vault, topping 10’6″.

ESM swept the throwing events as Gabe Holloman tossed the shot put 48’7″, more than five feet ahead of the closest pursuer as Emir Karic was fifth with 40’2″ and J-D’s James Richer fourth with 40’9 1/2″.

Moving to the discus, the Spartans’ Gavin Stevens had a top throw of 141’5″, beating challengers that included Richer, who heaved it 125’8″ for third place as Holloman (114’6″) beat out Karic (113’4″) for fifth place.

Nick Berg went 4:36.44 in the mile and landed in second place, with Mannion sixth and Kaleel Boykins fifth for J-D. Berg took third place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:21.96 as Boykins (10:33.99) was fourth.

The Spartans’ Myles Riggins gained third place in the 110 hurdles in 16.21 seconds. Ermin Alemic was fourth in both the long jump (20’3 1/2″) and triple jump (40’7 1/2″), with Rocky El fifth in the triple jump by going 39’10”.

