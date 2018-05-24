Marcellus, Solvay, Westhill softball get playoff wins

Amid the large field in the Section III Class B playoffs, the Marcellus softball team sat as the no. 3 seed, feeling good about making a prolonged run.

And the Mustangs had to feel even better after flattening Chittenango 16-3 in Wednesday’s playoff opener, a game where it gave up two runs in the top of the first inning, but more than made up for it by piling up 10 runs in the bottom of the first.

Ultimately, the Mustangs got 15 hits and ended it in six innings due to the mercy rule as Caroline Trytek led the way, getting three hits and scoring four runs while earning a pair of RBIs.

Emma MacLachlan, Ellie Mahoney, Alyssa Cook and Evelyn Webster also had two-hit outings, with MacLachlan driving in two runs as Emily Weeks, Hannah Durand and Emily Durand drove in one run apiece.

Meanwhile, no. 5 seed Solvay, in a different position than when it made its state Class B title run a year ago, still got through its opening test against no. 12 seed Homer, topping the Trojans 7-1.

Homer led, 1-0, until the Bearcats broke out in the bottom of the third, batting around during a six-run rally as Nadea Davis supplied the key blow with a two-run double. Aleah Yaizzo and Hannah Martineau also drove in runs.

It proved quite an impressive playoff pitching debut for Delana Thomas, who after the Trojans’ first-inning tally blanked them the rest of the way, only allowing five hits and one walk.

As the no. 9 seed, Westhill traveled to no. 8 seed South Jefferson, but that long trip to Adams proved quite rewarding for the Warriors, who earned a 9-1 victory over the Spartans.

With a pair of first-inning runs, Westhill got control, then pulled away with four runs in the third and two runs in the fifth.

Ariel Cassidy not only pitched well, limiting South Jefferson to four hits, she also got three hits and three RBIs at the plate. Tess Hogan went three-for-three, scored three times and drove in two runs as Emma Shampine also got two RBIs. Gabby Wicker doubled twice as she and Janae Ricks had one RBI apiece.

Jordan-Elbridge had a successful start to its sectional tournament, the no. 13 seed Eagles pulling away to beat no. 20 seed Mexico 10-2 last Monday afternoon.

It was close most of the way, J-E using Mia Arms’ two-run double in the third to go in front 2-1 and Libby Baker adding an RBI single two innings later as Alexis Delfavero was running up 10 strikeouts in the pitcher’s circle without surrendering a walk.

Still, it was only a 3-2 game when, in the bottom of the sixth, the Eagles erupted for seven runs. Baker’s bases-clearing double followed a two-run single by Ella Bard, who threw out a Tigers runner at home in the top of the sixth to keep her team in front.

In the round of 16, J-E faced no. 4 seed Christian Brothers Academy. With a date in the quarterfinals against Solvay at stake, the Eagles nearly got its most significant win in years, only to get caught at the end in a 3-2 defeat.

Through four innings, J-E led 2-0, Delfavero containing CBA’s potent lineup and also scoring a run. But the Brothers tied it, 2-2, when Abby Benware homered in the fifth and Emily Hall went deep in the sixth.

Heading to the seventh, it was 2-2, and after the Eagles couldn’t get in front, CBA’s Catherine Burns earned a hit, and Julia Griffith singled her home to end it and eliminate J-E.

Meanwhile, in Class D, Bishop Ludden, from a no. 18 seed, traveled north to face no. 15 seed Sackets Harbor in the opening round and shut out the Patriots 6-0, breaking it open with three runs in the fifth inning and two runs in the seventh.

Pitcher Jade Regner held Sackets to five hits and two walks, striking out four, while Kaitlyn Kibling keyed the Gaelic Knights at the plate, a double and triple leading to four RBIs as Alexia Chemotti and Amelia Lamendola drove in one run apiece.

Now Ludden tried to topple no. 2 seed and defending champion LaFargeville a day later, but it proved too difficult as the Red Knights prevailed 19-4, scoring all of its runs in the first three innings.

Ally Royal still managed a pair of RBIs, while Chemotti also drove in a run. LaFargeville’s barrage included a home run from Charisma Demarse and four RBIs apiece from Rachel Davis and Kamryn Barnes.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story