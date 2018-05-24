Liverpool, C-NS tennis players take part in sectionals

The top boys tennis players from Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse would battle against the best large-school players in the area during last Monday’s Section III Class A championships at SUNY-Cortland.

C-NS’s James Corl, in first singles, beat Central Square’s Ethan Westfall 6-2, 6-1 before a 6-0, 6-1 quarterfinal defeat to Auburn’s Scott Minnoe, who went on to win the title. Liverpool’s Brandon Davis lost, 6-3, 6-4, to West Genesee’s Ryan Joyce.

Moving to third singles, Liverpool’s Aaron Alejo and C-NS’s Wyatt Dupell both lost in the quarterfinals, under vastly different circumstances.

Alejo had won, 6-3, 6-1, over Rome Free Academy’s Joseph Yoxall in the first round, only to run into Baldwinsville’s Nick Licciardello and lost 6-4, 6-4. Dupell, meanwhile, pushed West Genesee’s Noah Ruston to three sets, but lost, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

In second doubles, Liverpool’s Caleb Munski and Fillipo Valenti won, 6-0, 6-3, over Oswego’s Jacob Lenahan and Lucas Shepardson before a 6-1, 6-0 defeat to F-M’s Joel Farella and Jeremy Zhang, the eventual champions. C-NS’s Jon Corl and Brandon Milias had a 6-2, 6-4 defeat to Baldwinsville’s Anthony Pompo and Alex Taylor.

