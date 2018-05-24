C-NS boys edge Liverpool for sectional AA track title

In most disciplines, the Cicero-North Syracuse boys track and field team may have lagged behind its rivals from Liverpool, but not at the top.

And because the Northstars had Jeremiah Willis and Joe Williams winning six events between them, it was able to beat the Warriors Wednesday and capture the Section III Class AA championship at Bragman Stadium, C-NS getting 145 points to Liverpool’s 125.

To get it going, Willis, in the 100-meter dash, prevailed in 10.80 seconds, the only time under 11 seconds. In the 200-meter dash, Willis cruised to first place in 22.51 seconds, the only time under the 23-second mark.

The long jump was a 1-2 effort as Willis won with a leap of 22 feet 10 ½ inches and Williams went 22’5 ¾” for second place. And it the triple jump, Willis unleashed a season-best 48-foot effort, with Liverpool getting Paul Dewan (41’9 ¼”) in fifth place.

Joe Williams had the wind at his back as he roared to a winning time of 13.97 seconds in the 110 high hurdles over Liverpool’s Nazir Murray, who was second in 15.40 seconds to beat out Ryan Williams (15.56) for that spot.

Later, challenged by Murray in the 400 hurdles, Joe Williams stepped up and, in 55.13 seconds, got the win over Murray, who still got 55.98 seconds, his best time of the spring. Again, Ryan Williams was third in 59.69 seconds.

C-NS also had Jason Hughes get 2,857 points to finish second to Central Square’s Ryan Lovell (2,916) in the pentathlon, with Ryan Dupra taking fifth place.

David Ware earned a title in the 800-meter run, going 2:00.76 to beat out Liverpool’s Spencer Ruediger (2:02.11) as Michael McBride got third place in 2:04.31. Ware, Calvin Garnes, Aidan Dietz and Ryan Williams were third in the 4×400 relay in 3:30.60.

Nate Osborne, clearing 12’6”, was third in the pole vault, where Central Square’s Joe Weaver set a sectional record by topping 15’7” as Liverpool’s James Gaffney finished fifth with 11’6”.

Liverpool still won the 4×100, though, as Murray, Talmari Turner, Paul Dewan and Ryan Dewan went 43.72 seconds to prevail, with C-NS getting fourth place in 45.04 seconds. Ryan Dewan was fifth and Paul Dewan sixth in the long jump.

Arthur Bittel needed a throw of 48’9 ¼” to prevail in the shot put, while Antwan Kelly was second in the discus with a toss of 133’4” as Bittel finished sixth and Jacob Barnes seventh.

Turner was third in the 100 in 11.23 seconds behind Willis and was fourth in the 200, with Ryan Dewan in fifth place. And in the 4×400 relay, Turner, Murray, Conor Fahy and Kevin Harge were second in 3:29.10 to Baldiwnsville’s 3:27.87.

Reeves, fourth in the 800, got second place in the mile in 4:31.20, just behind B’ville’s Ben Timmons (4:30.44) as Carter Rodriguez (4:33.92) beat Nathan Poirier (4:35.76) for fourth place.

Nick Brancato got third place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:29.65, with Ruediger fourth in 10:38.62. Aiden Wroblewski cleared 5’10” for fourth place in the high jump as the Warriors also finished fourth in the 4×800 in 8:19.52, with the Northstars (8:54.52) fifth.

A close, hard-fought sectional AA girls meet had Liverpool earn 107 points, beating everyone except Fayetteville-Manlius, who defended its title with 119 points. C-NS, with 62 points, had to settle for fifth place.

The Warriors’ Marissa Baskin edged Baldwinsville’s Lauren Addario, 12.61 seconds to 12.66, to win the 100 sprint as Haven Hicks (12.80) beat Anne Gullo (12.88) for fourth place. In the long jump, Baskin got second place with 17’5 ¼”.

A memorable duel in the discus went to the Warriors’ Sarah LaValley, who threw it 120’7” to edge Rome Free Academy star Sarah Crockett (119’8”) for the top spot.

Imahni Sinclair heaved the shot put 34’11 ½” for second place behind Crockett, with LaValley fifth and Madyson Oliveri sixth for the Warriors. Madison Neuner prevailed, too, going 7:04.74 to claim the 2,000 steeplechase as she finished in 7:04.74.

Baskin and the Warriors were fourth (51.29 seconds) and C-NS sixth (51.90) in the 4×100, with Gullo sixth in the 400-meter dash as she helped Jenna Schulz, Windsor Ardner and Sydney Carlson get third place in the 4×400 in 4:14.04, with C-NS (4:17.08) fourth

Claire Carlson, Claudia Brown, Kristina Moore and Sydney Carlson were third in the 4×800 in 10:12.55, with C-NS seventh. Schulz was third in 10:24.25 ahead of Sydney Carlson in third place in the 3,000-meter run.

Lauren Fradette was fifth in the 100 hurdles, with C-NS’s Savannah Kuhr sixth. Natalie Kurz was fifth (1:11.53) and Kaitlynn Luong sixth (1:11.69) in the 400 hurdles, with Kurz also fifth in the steeplechase behind Neuner.

For the C-NS girls, Liliana Klemanski, clearing 5’2”, won the high jump over B’ville’s Adrianna Straughter (5’1”), with Liverpool’s Amina Sinclair fourth by topping 5 feet. Brooke Blaisdell went 37’8” to win the triple jump, with Shayla Webb (36’4 ½”) in third place.

Mia Pestle got second place in the 1,500-meter run in 4:42.07, with Schulz third in 4:44.32 and Neuner in sixth place. Pestle also was third in the 800 in 2:18.87 with Ardner fourth in 2:19.10 ahead of Annina Marullo in fifth.

Lexi Gaetz, with 2,089 points, was a close second to Rome Free Academy’s Maria Kenney (2,129) in the pentathlon as Gaetz took the lead in the final event, the 800. Liverpool’s Sophia Recuparo was sixth with 1,781 points. Jordyn Poole was sixth in the pole vault.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story