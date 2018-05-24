Boys Bees third, girls fourth at sectional AA track meet

More big wins from the likes of Kieran Sheridan and Adrianna Straughter highlighted the Baldwinsville track and field team’s efforts in Wednesday’s Section III Class AA championships.

At the same Bragman Stadium facility where the sectional state qualifier and state championships will take place in the next two weeks, the boys Bees had 92 points, topped only by host Cicero-North Syracuse (145 points) and Liverpool (125 points).

Sheridan needed 49.74 seconds to handle the 400-meter dash as no one else broke the 51-seconds mark, with Michael Lawrence taking sixth place in 53 seconds flat.

Then, anchoring the 4×400 relay team, Sheridan put up another patented strong anchor leg after work by Lawrence, Garrett Selover and Evan DaPrano as B’ville won in 3:27.87 to runner-up Liverpool’s 3:29.10.

Sheridan was third in the 200-meter dash in 23.10 seconds and also helped Michael Lawrence, Sam Kellner and Jon Formoza get third place in the 4×800 relay in 8:14.24. Kellner was 10th and Formoza 11th in the 800-meter run.

B’ville got a win from Ben Timmons in the mile, as in 4:30.44 he held off Liverpool’s Nathan Reeves (4:31.20) by less than a second, with Connor McManus seventh in 4:41.61 before a fifth-place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:38.69. In the 3,200-meter run, Timmons was sixth in 10:12.77.

Cameron Majchrzak needed a throw of 143 feet 8 inches to win the discus by more than 10 feet over Liverpool’s Antwan Kelly (133’4”. Majchrzak also was fourth in the shot put, throwing it 44’ ½”.

In the high jump, Nate Jaquint cleared 6 feet, second to Henninger’s Kwamere White, who won with 6’6” as Ryan Micho tied for ninth with 5’6”. Jaquint also got second in the triple jump with 43’11” while going 21 feet in the long jump to finish seventh.

Jaquint also was fourth in the 110 high hurdles in 15.75 seconds, with Josh Scholten (17.03) ninth before Scholten made it to fifth place in the 400 hurdles in 1:01.34.

Jae Lee cleared 12’6” in the pole vault, beating everyone except Central Square’s Joe Weaver, who by clearing 15’7” late in the meet broke the Section III record of 15’6”. Aidan Priest was seventh, topping 10 feet.

Zion Hayes took fifth place in the 100-meter dash in 11.40 seconds, also part of the Bees’ 4×100 relay team that was 10th in 46.97 seconds. Selover was ninth in the 200 as Colin Delaney and Zach Hahn were eighth and ninth, respectively, in the steeplechase.

As that went on, the B’ville girls track team , propelled by Straughter’s pair of wins, earned 76 points, just behind Rome Free Academy (78 points) as it got fourth place, with Fayetteville-Manlius (119 points) holding off Liverpool (107 points) to repeat as sectional AA champions.

Straughter would rule in the 100-meter hurdles, where in 15.15 seconds she got away from Corcoran’s Kiari Hameed (15.78) as Allyson Surowick finished ninth in 17.82 seconds and helped the Bees take ninth in the 4×100.

Later, in the long jump, Straughter stepped up and, with a leap of 17 feet 9 ½ inches, got ahead of Liverpool’s Marissa Baskin (17’5 ¼”) for the top spot. Straughter was second in the high jump, her clearance of 5’2” behind only C-NS’s Liliana Klemanski, who won with 5’3”.

Justus Holden-Betts would claim the 400 hurdles in 1:05.42, more than two seconds ahead of F-M’s Gwen Shepardson (1:07.51), and showed her versatility by also finishing third in the 2,000-meter steeplechase in 7:17.47.

Lauren Addario, in 12.66 seconds, was right behind Liverpool’s Marissa Baskin (12.61) in the 100 sprint, while also taking sixth in the triple jump (34’11 ¾”) and seventh in the 200 (27.21 seconds) behind Straughter (27.11).

Danielle Marsell was third in the discus, throwing it 100’9” as Jenna Wallace was fourth with 94’4”. Marsell had a fourth-place shot put toss of 31’5 ¾”.

Maya Hewitt topped 8 feet in the pole vault to tie for third, with Ella Smith tied for seventh. Anna Demer got fifth place in the 400 sprint in 1:03.18, with Tina Bartelli eighth in 1:03.85. Demer, Bartelli, Patricia Conlan and Courtney Clute were fifth in the 4×400 in 4:23.16.

Conlan, Elizabeth Fawwaz, Leah Carpenter, and Anna Conklin finished sixth in the 4×800 in 10:42.43. Olivia Creelman got eighth place in the 1,500-meter run in 5:06.61 and also was eighth in the steeplechase, where Fawwaz was 10th, with Annabelle Horan 10th in the 3,000-meter run.

