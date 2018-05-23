Lakers fall to CBA in boys lacrosse sectionals

What had proven true in April was just as pertinent a month later, when the Skaneateles boys lacrosse team’s 2018 season came to an end.

Even with a fair amount of skill on hand, the Lakers had difficulty preventing the opposition from doing what it wanted whenever it got possession, and when forced to play lots of defense, it was in trouble.

Skaneateles, the no. 6 seed, faced no. 3 seed Christian Brothers Academy in Tuesday’s Section III Class D quarterfinal, and led early, only to get overrun by the Brothers in the second quarter on the way to an 18-7 defeat.

The Lakers hoped was that it had improved enough since losing 13-5 to CBA in April that it could, at the very least, make things closer, especially since the Brothers lacked many of the senior stars that helped them win the 2017 sectional and state Class D titles.

And for a while, Skaneateles was in front, controlling the tempo and leading 2-1 after one period, and having Pat Hackler answer Mike Adornato’s goal early in the second period.

But that 3-2 advantage would not last.

CBA quickly tied it and then, in the span of a minute, got goals from Adornato, Will Mackenzie and Sam Bonacci to take the lead for good.

Patrick O’Brien and Ian Henderson followed with goals, and the Brothers’ defense didn’t let the Lakers answer, either, as the lead grew to 8-3 by halftime and then more than doubled in the second half.

Hackler did get four assists, with John Danforth and Will McGlynn each scoring twice and goals also going to Jeremy Castle and Nick Wamp. Scott Oschner made six saves before Quintyn McLeod replaced him in the late going.

For CBA, who advanced to face Marcellus in the sectional semifinals, Adornato finished with five goals and one assist as O’Brien and Mackenzie both got three goals and three assists. Henderson and Eli Weiss both found the net twice as Wyatt Auyer and Colin Kelly each had one goal and one assist.

Skaneateles finished 2018 with an 8-9 record. Only a handful of seniors depart, though it includes Oschner and Castle, so 2019 could prove a return to traditional Lakers form as big changes for the program are not far away.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story