Liverpool track sweeps at Arcaro Classic

Unable to catch the leaders when it hosted the May 17 Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division championships, both of the Liverpool track and field teams went to the top just 24 hours later.

It came during the John Arcaro Classic at Baldwinsville, where the Warriors earned 72 points to edge Beaver River (70 points) for the boys title as the girls had 69 points to beat Cicero-North Syracuse (62 points) and prevail ahead of an 18-team field.

Sweeping the girls throwing events, the Warriors had Sarah LaValley heave the discus 114 feet 10 inches, nearly 23 feet ahead of the field, while Imahni Sinclair claimed the shot put with a top toss of 33’10”.

Liverpool didn’t clinch the team title until the last race, the 4×100 relay, where Haven Hicks, Carmen Canterino, Riley Norris and Amina Sinclair went 52.24 seconds to beat the field.

Hicks got second place in the 200-meter dash in 27.59 seconds, while Canterino (28.32) was third. Sydney Carlson finished second in the 800-meter run in 2:24.54, with Claire Carlson (2:29.59) seventh.

Alexia Ostrander tied for second in the high jump, clearing 4’10” as Sinclair (4’8”) got fourth place. Kali Hayes finished fourth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:11.41, while Emily Neuner was sixth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:22.10 and Olivia Chapman was sixth (1:06.69) in the 400-meter dash.

C-NS got a 1-2 finish in the 3,000-meter run as Mia Pestle won in 10:52.63, holding off teammate Allison Newton (10:57.75) for the top spot.

Savannah Kuhr, in the 100-meter hurdles, got second place in 17.45 seconds behind Jamesville-DeWitt star Alexandria Payne, who roared to victory in 15.30 seconds as C-NS’s Lexi Gaetz was fourth in 18.06 seconds.

Annina Marullo needed 7:32.30 to finish third in the 2,000-meter steeplechase, while Kuhr was fifth in the 400 hurdles in 1:14.18. Julianna Hutt took fifth (13.44 seconds) in the 100-meter dash.

Hutt, Gaetz, Sierra Davis and Shayla Webb were third in the 4×100 in 53.09 seconds. Kuhr, Ella Kamar, Mia Falgiatano and Jeana Steckel were third (4:53.69) in the 4×400 relay.

Liverpool’s boys also had strong efforts in field events, including the shot put, where Arthur Bittel’s throw of 44’10 ¼” edged East Syracuse Minoa’s Gabe Holloman (44’9 ½”) for the victory. Bittel was fifth (119’4”) and Jacob Barnes sixth (116’7”) in the discus.

4×400 relay team of Nazir Murray, Talmari Turner, Conor Fahy and Kevin Harge posted a time of 3:29.41 to dominate the race, more than 12 seconds ahead of runner-up Beaver River (3:41.52) as C-NS was sixth in 3:54.94.

Spencer Ruediger posted a time of 2:01.04 in the 800 to hold off B’ville’s Sam Kellner (2:01.80) for the top spot. Jake McGowan needed 10:11.59 to grab second place in the 3,200-meter run as Ben Zinger (10:49.84) was sixth.

Paul Dewan, with a triple jump of 41’1 ½”, made his way to second place as Alex Rusten was fifth with 38’3”, and Dewan was fifth in the long jump with 19’4 ½”.

Nick Brancato was third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:18.71, with Amaru Lewis fifth in the 100 in 11.93 seconds. Aiden Wroblewski was fourth in the high jump, clearing 5’10”

C-NS was also fourth in the boys Arcaro meet with 53 points, 18 of those points from the 110 high hurdles, where Joe Williams won in 14.60 seconds and Ryan Williams (15.98) made it a 1-2 Northstars finish.

Ryan Williams was second in the 400 hurdles in 59.61 seconds to Phoenix’s Jacob Marr (57.88). R.J. Davis was second in the mile in 4:37.26 behind Beaver River’s Cory Demo (4:33.78).

Anthony Pauli took fourth place in the 100 in 11.78 seconds as Aidan Dietz was fourth (53.82 seconds) in the 400 sprint. Adron Pafford, in 24 seconds flat, beat out Derek Harned (24.12) for fifth place in the 200.

Ware, Evan Breitbeck, Tyler Murray and Matt LeClair were fourth in the 4×800 relay in 8:47.70. Andrew Culver was fifth in the shot put with 41’3 ½” as Andrew DeLor (40’5 ½”) got sixth place.

