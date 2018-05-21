J-D, Grimes track athletes earn wins at Arcaro Classic

More than a week would pass between the Jamesville-DeWitt and East Syracuse Minoa track and field teams’ appearances in the Salt City Athletic Conference Empire division and Section III Class A championships.

In the meantime, some of the Red Rams and Spartans, along with Christian Brothers Academy and Bishop Grimes, would travel to Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium to take part in last Friday’s Baldwinsville’s John Arcaro Classic.

Even though the meet took place 24 hours after the SCAC Empire meet, J-D’s girls still finished third in an 18-team field with 48.5 points, trailing only Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse .

In one of her specialties, the 100-meter hurdles, J-D’s Alexandria Payne roared to first place in 15.30 seconds, more than two seconds ahead of Cicero-North Syracuse’s Savannah Kuhr (17.45) in the runner-up spot.

Also, Payne won a close long jump with Bishop Grimes’ Wenjing Chen, going 16 feet 1 ¾ inches as Chen got second with 16’ 1 ¼” and then shared top honors with the Rams’ Denise Yaeger in the triple jump, each going 33’11 ½”. Chen got sixth place in the 100-meter dash in 13.53 seconds.

Laetticia Bazile gave J-D another win in the girls high jump, clearing 5 feet 2 inches as no other competitor could top 4’10”, including Payne, who tied for sixth with 4’6”. Yaeger was fourth in the long jump (14’8 ½”) behind Payne and Chen.

Bazile also helped Tateanna Rucker, Talia Burris and JaLiyah Harrison get fourth place in the 4×100 relay in 53.57 seconds. Marianah Williams was sixth in the shot put with a toss of 30’4”, and also got sixth place in the discus with a throw of 83’10”.

CBA’s Cory Knox was second in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:10.29 behind B’ville’s Justus Holden-Betts (1:07.20). Bri Pucci, in the 1,500-meter run, needed 5:06.42 to finish second behind Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Rose Pitman (4:58.35).

In the long jump, Marissa Kempisty went 14’11 ¼” to land in third place for the Brothers, while Marni Rathbun finished ninth in the 800-meter run.

CBA’s boys team had Avion Othman go 11.71 seconds in the 100 sprint to finish third, inches behind Beaver River’s Nate Erker (11.70) as Watertown’s Austen Eisenmann won in 11.20 seconds.

Riley Nash needed 10:23.38 to finish fourth at 3,200 meters, while Zach Medicis finished fifth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:26.03.

Bishop Grimes also had a win in the boys high jump, where Nate Gay prevailed by clearing 6 feet 1 inch, just ahead of B’ville’s Nate Jaquint, who was second by topping 6 feet. Gay also finished sixth in the 110 high hurdles in 1:04.30.

ESM’s boys team had Gabe Holloman throw the shot put 44’9 ½”, just behind the winning 44’10 ¼” from Liverpool’s Arthur Bittel. Myles Riggins got fourth place in the 110 high hurdles in 16.73 seconds, with Rocky El (17.34) in seventh place.

Moving to the triple jump, El went 39’6 ½” and landed in fourth place, as he also took eighth place (18 feet) in the long jump.

J-D’s Nico Stella, Jarrell Harrison, Joe Staples and Liam McFadden were fourth in the 4×400 relay in 3:43.51, with Staples, Harrison, Stella and Dylan Drury fifth (50.01 seconds) in the 4×100 relay.

Takuya LaClair was seventh in the 400-meter dash in 54.30 seconds, with Dylan Sweeney ninth in the 800 in 2:11.67. James Richer threw the discus 115’11” to finish seventh.

Away from all this, CBA girls track star Olivia Morganti took part in the Eddy Games in Schenectady, where she finished fifth in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:17.19.

