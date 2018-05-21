B’ville track teams host Arcaro Invitational

It proved the busiest 24-hour stretch of the season for Baldwinsville’s track and field teams.

Right after competing in the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division championships at Liverpool on May 17, the Bees came home on May 18 and hosted the John Arcaro Classic.

Even with less than a full roster, B’ville’s boys picked up 55 points to finish third behind Liverpool and Beaver River. The girls Bees finished fourth with 48 points as Liverpool won here, too, ahead of Cicero-North Syracuse and Jamesville-DeWitt.

Cameron Majchrzak again was victorious in the discus, throwing it 137 feet 10 inches ahead of Central Square’s Trevor Walker (132’5”) as Majchrzak also was third in the shot put, heaving it 44’4”.

Nate Jaquint, fresh off his pentathlon win in the SCAC Metro meet, cleared 6 feet to finish second to Bishop Grimes’ Nate Gay (6’1”) in the high jump. He also took third in the 110 high hurdles in 16.01 seconds.

Sam Kellner, in the 800-meter run, was second in 2:01.80 to Liverpool’s Spencer Ruediger (2:01.04) as Connor McManus finished fourth in 2:07.49.

Josh Scholten, sixth in the 110 hurdles (17.32 seconds), gained third place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:00.55 and was sixth (18’5 ¼”) in the long jump, where Ryan Micho was 10th. Aaron Sprague cleared 10’6” to finish sixth in the pole vault.

Joe Licameli made it to fifth place in the mile in 4:51.03. Colin Delaney was sixth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:51.08. Dylan Banks, Luke DeFio, Ryan Gulich and Joe Kenney were sixth in the 4×100 relay in 53.85 seconds, with the Bees also taking eighth in the 4×800 and 4×400 relays.

B’ville’s girls had Justus Holden-Betts prevailing in the 400 hurdles, her time of 1:07.20 more than three seconds ahead of CBA’s Cory Knox (1:10.29) for that top spot.

Lauren Addario, in 12.75 seconds, was a close second to Watertown’s Haleigh Foster (12.71) in the 100-meter dash. A special 4×100 relay for throwers had Danielle Marsell, McKenzie Teachout, Jenna Wallace and Sophia Valletta finish third in 1:03.39.

Wallace also got second place in the discus with a throw of 91’11” ahead of Marsell (90’4”) in third place, with Marsell also fifth in the shot put with a throw of 30’8 ½”

Elizabeth Fawwaz, Ashlye Ecker, Claire Walker and Grace Siddall were fourth in the 4×800 in 11:28.67, with Mackenzie Randolph, Summer McClintic, Caitlin Schirmer and Maddie Stone fourth in the 4×400. Ella Smith topped 8 feet to tie for fourth in the pole vault.

Olivia Creelman got a fifth-place time of 7:53.20 in the 2,000-meter steeplechase as Vivian Holden-Betts finished eighth. Leah Carpenter was sixth in the 3,000-meter run in 11:59.49. Maggie Walikis was seventh in the triple jump, going 31’1 ¾”, while Courtney Clute was ninth in the 200-meter dash.

