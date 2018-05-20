Marcellus girls golfers claim league tournament

Even with an undefeated regular-season mark, the Marcellus girls golf team knew that what happened over the course of seven days at two different courses far from home would define its spring.

It began with last Wednesday’s Onondaga High School League Tournament at Woodcrest Golf Club, where the Mustangs emerged victorious with a team total of 410, beating Christian Brothers Academy by nine strokes.

Individually, Mary Colella shot an 87 for Marcellus, trailing only CBA’s Meghan McKeen, who won with an 84. Westhill finished fourth with 462 as Catherine Dadey managed a 105 for the Warriors.

Prior to that, Marcellus had beat CBA 210-223 at Tuscarora. Colella’s 45 trailed McKeen (44) by one stroke, but Elise LaBombard (52) and Erin Hass (54) finished ahead of CBA’s Paige Snyder (58) as Grace Alexander added a 59.

Westhill fell to Skaneateles 203-222 last Monday in a head-to-head match at Skaneateles Country Club, the Warriors’ Angela Vigliotti won the individual event, shooting a 47, but the Lakers’ Addison Gremli (48) and Karah Blair (49) were well ahead of Westhill’s second-best round of 54 from Madeliene Jones.

Even after the OHSL tournament was done, Marcellus was not, having its own match with Skaneateles Thursday that proved quite close, but the Mustangs edged the Lakers 206-209, the difference being the 42 Colella put up that was six shots ahead of the 48 from Gremli.

West Genesee had to deal with undefeated Fayetteville-Manlius last Monday at Westvale, taking a 179-216 defeat. Chrissy Van Allen shot a 51, well back of the 44s shot by the Hornets’ duo of Bailey Wallace and Justine Burness.

Mikaela Riley had a 52, with Hannah Kirk getting a 55. Andrea Baule finished with a 58 as Maria Bove had a 61 and Alexa Robbins contributed a 65.

Later in the week, WG lost, 187-210, to Liverpool, with Riley improving to a 46, yet still finishing behind the Warriors’ Nataly Avotins, who led her side with a 42.

In boys golf, Marcellus was trying to finish off its own undefeated regular season, and took another step in that direction last Tuesday by routing Altmar-Parish-Williamstown 209-314.

Carter Austin broke par with his 35 to lead the Mustangs. Lee Piekiel contributed a 38, with Patrick Morocco earning a 41 and Matt Regan getting a 43 as Sam Hayduke contributed a 44.

Solvay shot 280 in that same match to beat APW. Noah Capella led the Bearcats with a 43, helped by Brendan Smith’s 49 and Nate Gardner shooting a 51.

Before that, Solvay would face Cazenovia last Monday and lose to the Lakers 243-289. Noah Capella’s 39 at Cazenovia Country Club trailed only the Lakers’ Alex Pezzi, who shot 36, as Nate Gardner had a 51, far ahead of the 60 from Brendan Smith.

Marcellus and Solvay had a match on Friday, with the Mustangs smashing the Bearcats 197-289 as Austin and Shawn Colella both had smashing efforts, Austin shooting a 34 and Colella getting a 35.

David Bosak put up a 40, ahead of Piekiel’s 43 and Morocco’s 45 as Noah Capella posted Solvay’s low round of 46, with Smith getting a 51 and Gardner finishing at 53.

