F-M tennis sweeps twin bill with West Genesee

Bad early-season weather meant that the Fayetteville-Manlius boys tennis team would play both of its matches against long-time rival West Genesee on the same Wednesday afternoon.

But that didn’t prove a problem for the Hornets, who claimed both of them as it won 7-0 in one contest and beat the Wildcats 6-1 in the other, claiming 12 of those 13 points in straight sets.

In the 7-0 match, F-M’s Michael Miller outlasted WG’s Matt Mannara 7-5, 5-7, 6-4. Otherwise, it was Rohan Dhawan topping James Plunkett 6-3, 6-3 as Dilan Judge beat Carter McCrea 6-2, 6-2.

In doubles, Taran Judge and Riley Ma routed Stefan Atanasov and John Northrop 6-2, 6-1, with Joel Farella and Jeremy Zhang beating Ryan Joyce and Noah Ruston 6-1, 6-1.

Max Farber-McEntee and David Fernando won, 6-1, 6-2, over Max Mekker and Erik Shanahan as Ben Farber-McEntee and Andy Sun handled Anthony DiLorenzo and Michael White 6-0, 6-3.

The 6-1 match saw F-M’s Max Montes and Cole Wang take a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Greg Fey and Robert Jocz, but otherwise the teams of Judge-Ma and Farella-Zhang rolled to wins as Victor Chen and Rahul Reddy returned, beating Dan Good and Jonathan Welles 6-0, 6-2.

Getting a turn in singles, Neil Khurana won big, 6-1, 6-0, over DiLorenzo, while Dilan Judge shut out White 6-0, 6-0 and Max Farber-McEntee handled McCrea 6-1, 6-0.

Having improved plenty in 2018, East Syracuse Minoa continued to earn points in last Monday’s match against Central Square, even though the Spartans lost, 5-2, to the Redhawks.

In singles, ESM’s Justin Cesarini beat Michael Haywood 7-6, 6-2, with John Kipping taking a 7-5, 6-4 loss to Logan Foster. Kelvin Cheng lost to Ethan Westfall 6-3, 6-1 as Jack Satterly fell to Kevin Kershner 6-1, 6-1.

Of the three doubles match, the Spartans came out on top once, seeing David Demazure and Dan Rivers get past Lukas Caspstraw and Spencer Wells 6-2, 6-2.

Jake Harrig and Ben Houseman led early, only to fall in a third-set tie-breaker to Edwin Ogren and Jared Smith 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 as Tom Kipping and Jason Schad also won the first set – and also lost, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, to Kody Haywood and Tom Urthaler.

Bishop Grimes, coming off a May 11 win over LaFayette, fell 5-0 to Cazenovia last Monday. Zed Weigand had the closest match for the Cobras, in singles, a 6-2, 6-3 defeat to Liam Flannery. Renny Breazeale and Jason Zhang had a 6-4, 6-2 doubles loss to Adrian Castro and Carson Clonan.

Grimes did get points on Thursday, but lost 3-2 to Phoenix. Weigand, in singles, pulled out a 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 match over Jeff Cooper, with Harry Hu and Aiden Keenan rallying in doubles to get past Ethan Listowski and Sam Stellingwerf 2-6, 6-4, 7-6. But the Firebirds won the other matches in straight sets, including Jeff Wang’s 6-2, 7-5 loss to Evan Baldini.

